DOC should chip in for flood protection work – Harihari farmers

The Wanganui River at Harihari on the West Coast.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) should be helping to foot the bill for flood protection on land it leases out in South Westland, according to a Harihari farmer.

Andy Campbell spoke for several farmers in the Wanganui River rating district, at the West Coast Regional Council hearing of submissions on its 10-year plan, the long-term plan.

The council says gravel build-up has raised the level of the Wanganui River bed, and it intends to raise the stopbanks by a metre at a cost of $5.7 million.

That would be funded by a 30-year loan and paid back by landowners in the Wanganui rating district.

Campbell said the long-term plan consultation document that arrived in some letterboxes after the submission deadline, was the first the ratepayers had heard of it.

“There has been a total lack of communication with the [rating district] committee. Council cannot and must not make unilateral binding decisions affecting ratepayers without the appropriate liaison,” he submitted.

The riverbed was getting higher by the year, but the council's plan would be unaffordable for a lot of people, Campbell told councillors.

Other sources of funding should be investigated, including the responsibility of DOC to contribute.

In cases where conservation land was leased to farmers the department was paying nothing towards the stopbanks, he said.

“Any other landowner would have to pay.”

Following the submissions hearing, the regional council agreed to put the Wanganui River proposal on hold.

It was clear from the feedback that the project was “not clearly understood by the ratepayers”, according to acting chief executive Heather Mabin.

“The impact of the Covid-19 lockdown resulted in the cancellation of the planned drop-in session in the community and there were delays in receiving copies of the consultation.”

The council had heard the message coming from the Harihari community, Mabin said.

“We had one Zoom meeting early on with the ratepayers, but we need to go back and talk, and make sure people are comfortable with whatever's proposed.”

That will happen in November and December when the council embarks on yet another round of planning and consultation – this time for its annual plan, Mabin has confirmed.

DOC has been invited to comment.