Aerial checks spot water pollution on West Coast

Ten abatement notices have been issued by the West Coast Regional Council in the last month. (File photo)

Pollution spotted from the air has led to penalties for West Coast goldminers, a coalminer and a farmer.

The West Coast Regional Council issued 10 abatement notices over the last month, plus seven infringement notices and a formal warning.

The compliance team staff used a helicopter to investigate a complaint that Ten Mile Creek on the Coast Rd was contaminated with coal and tracked the source back to the Roa open-cast coalmine.

They found sediment leaking through the wall of a holding pond into the stream. The miner was served with abatement and infringement notices.

READ MORE:

* Greymouth beach 'starved' of gravel, becoming more vulnerable to storms

* West Coast council cleaning up mess left by dodgy dumpers

* Three rogue digging escapades investigated on West Coast



Also spotted from a flyover was a small Milltown goldmining operation in the upper Arahura Valley that council officers knew nothing about.

A follow-up inspection found the miner had no resource consent. He was ordered to stop and given a formal warning.

Also during an aerial flight compliance officers noticed Kapitia Creek was discoloured and a ground inspection revealed a goldmine pond had released sediment into the waterway.

The miner – who had discovered the problem and was in the process of fixing it – was served with an abatement notice.

Dairy pollution spotted from the air earned a Harihari farmer infringement and abatement notices.

Compliance staff who followed up found the farm effluent pond for its herd home was full and overflowing into a stormwater drain.

Three more goldminers at Stafford, Goldsborough and Duffers Creek will have fines to pay after polluting waterways with sediment.

A blacksand miner who used machinery to dig up the beach at Bold Head was served with an abatement notice and could yet face fines. Council staff who investigated a complaint found the digger operator had a mining permit, but no resource consent, and had been left processing piles and damaged dune vegetation in his wake.

In South Westland, a person who cleaned out an existing drain near a schedule 2 wetland at Haast Beach is also facing penalties, following a complaint.

The council served the person with abatement and infringement notices for unlawful earthworks, and inquiries are ongoing.

Two other complaints investigated by the compliance team did not result in penalties, because the causes were considered unforeseeable.

Partially treated wastewater from the Grey District Council's sewerage plant flowed into the lagoon next to Sawyers Creek, after an electrical fault took out the pumps.

The district council took immediate action and would not face penalties because the electrical fault and resulting fire could not have been predicted, compliance staff reported.

A Greenstone goldminer, whose water pipe broke, causing sediment to flow across a public road, also escaped enforcement action because he reported the problem himself and caught the sediment in a mine pond below the road.

Though the spill had sparked a complaint there had been no discernible adverse effect on the environment, the council said.