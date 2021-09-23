Councillors vote five times following confusing tree proposal

Marlborough District councillors vote on the fate of a massive tree five times after becoming confused over what they're voting for.

The Marlborough District Council have bought a new meaning to the saying ‘take five’ after taking five attempts to vote on the future of a big “garden elephant” in Blenheim.

Councillor Jamie Arbuckle used a council meeting last week to try and save a mammoth gum tree in Harling Park that was put up for the chop after the man petitioning for its removal dug up a “massive” root from his lawn next door.

But when it came time to vote, councillors struggled to work out whether supporting his proposal meant keeping or cutting the eucalyptus tree, causing several counts to fail.

It started with councillor Francis Maher accidently voting in favour of Arbuckle’s proposal (which would save the tree from the chop), minutes after stating he wanted it gone.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Chop or not? Marlborough District councillors became confused about whether they were voting to axe a eucalyptus tree in Blenheim.

“I just needed to test my voice,” Maher joked.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett then muddied the waters ahead of the second vote by mistakenly telling councillors the tree would be removed if they supported the proposal.

“What?” several councillors said when asked to vote.

“I don’t understand what you just did then,” Arbuckle said.

Another councillor described it as “a bit weird”.

Leggett asked councillors wanting to keep the tree to raise their hand to make it clear what was being voted on, but then during the cast he said the council was voting to remove it.

This caused councillors to burst into laughter.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF The eucalyptus has been trimmed back over the years to stop it impacting properties along Solway Drive, on the edge of Harling Park.

Leggett made a fourth attempt: “All those in favour, raise your hand. In favour of retaining – of removing – the tree.”

“Aw, come on,” councillor Mark Peters said.

Councillors Jenny Andrews and Gerald Hope voted to preserve the tree in the turmoil, then realised their mistake. Both thought it would be more practical to remove the eucalyptus tree, “rather than trying to hug it back to life”.

Council staff jumped in and explained that siding with Arbuckle’s proposal meant saving the tree from the chop.

Councillors chose during their fifth vote to remove the tree. Each of the nine councillors that voted for the tree to be taken out stressed they had not made the decision lightly.

They believed it needed to be removed because its damaged root system made it a threat to public safety and, at 30 metres high, it was a nuisance for neighbouring properties.

RNZ Nearly a third of the world's tree species are at the brink of extinction, a new report warns.

The council had worked with the man whose property bordered the eucalyptus tree for several years in an attempt to stop it becoming a nuisance, but became concerned about its health when he removed a large root from his lawn.

The man told the council about the root in January as part of his formal request to remove the tree. He said the tree killed surrounding natives, shaded his house, and dropped “gum nuts” that smothered his garden and choked his lawnmower.

He described the eucalyptus as a “garden elephant”.

Leggett said the council had voted on five tree removal requests since its tree removal policy went down in 2017.

“[Tree removal requests] always, always divide us on whether they should be removed or not. It's not done lightly.”

The gum tree would be replaced by a native.

