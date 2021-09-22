Covid-19: Clover Park locals concerned about lockdown breaches

More than 500 Clover Park residents got Covid-19 swabs after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked everyone living in the suburb to get tested.

Concerns and claims over lockdown breaches are emerging from Clover Park locals, the small South Auckland suburb of interest.

Residents are continuing to turn out in numbers for Covid-19 testing, as requested by the prime minister on Tuesday.

But claims of lockdown breaches are emerging from residents concerned that the mass testing drive is a direct result of non-compliance.

A new pop-up testing centre at the Manukau Sports Bowl has been busy since opening yesterday, with the first people showing up today at 8am to get tested.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 spreads to third gang as Hells Angels prospect infected

* Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, September 21

* Covid-19: Prime Minister calls on all Clover Park residents to get tested

* Covid-19: 14 new cases in Delta outbreak as Auckland prepares to move to level 3



On Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took the unusual step of calling on an entire suburb to get tested for Covid-19, whether symptomatic or not.

Ardern said Clover Park was not a large geographical area but enough cases had been reported in the area to encourage officials to take a different approach.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Residents from Clover Park in South Auckland get swabbed for Covid-19 following an appeal from the prime minister for everyone in the suburb to get a test.

The suburb is home to a number of locations of interest, including some businesses in Dawson Rd.

Local resident Tracy McManamara was asymptomatic and turned up to get tested on Wednesday with her two children – Eterei, 9, and Anita, 6.

She said she had heard about the prime minister’s comments and decided to get swabbed.

“It was a bit of a shock,” she said. “I have been working from home and I have been trying to do all the right things.

“Maybe people just have not been staying home when they were supposed to, or going out when they shouldn’t. But we have all got to play our part in some way.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Brian and Carter Herewini at the new pop-up testing station in Clover Park.

Brian Herewini was at the testing station on Wednesday. He works in South Auckland and said he had to get tested weekly for his job in freight as he had to regularly cross the border.

Herewini said he thought the targeted testing in the area had to be done.

“The sooner we get this stuff out of the way, the sooner we can get back to normal.”

Kieran Jury turned up at the pop-up testing station on Wednesday with his wife, Evelyn-Anne.

“We heard through friends that we needed to get checked, even though we have both been vaccinated.”

He said some people in his street held a party the other night and police had to attend to shut it down.

“People just aren’t taking this seriously,” Jury said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Manukau ward councillor Alf Filipaina says mass testing in Clover Park is needed and people need to get a test and get vaccinated.

Manukau ward councillor Alf Filipaina said news that Clover Park was the subject of targeted testing was par for the course.

“For me it is just good that there is a testing station up and running in Clover Park,” he said.

“If it has been identified, there must be an issue and I am trying to get the word out that people need to get tested and vaccinated.”

He said he had heard about low rates of vaccination in areas like Ōtara and people needed to put their reluctance to one side and do the right thing.

“Let’s just get it done.”

The Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre (NRHCC), which is handling the Covid-19 response in the Auckland region, could not provide exact figures for how many people had been tested at the new Clover Park testing centre.

But a spokeswoman said it was busy on Tuesday afternoon and the centre was pleased with the response from the community.

The testing centre is located at the Manukau Sports Bowl in Boundary Rd and operates from 8.30am to 4pm, and it has walk-in and drive-through access.