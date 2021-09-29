'Outrageous' bylaw excludes whānau from long coast connection, says iwi

The Marlborough District Council is looking to ban vehicles from 45 kilometres of the region's east coast, including the Waimā/Ure River mouth (pictured in July).

An iwi with an 800-year history with Marlborough's east coast was not considered tangata whenua when the council first proposed plans to ban vehicles from its beaches.

Rangitāne o Wairau wants the Marlborough District Council to scrap the “unlawful” bylaw – which would prevent them from using vehicles, such as quad bikes, to exercise their customary right to fish – and start again.

The rūnanga said in its submission on the bylaw that they had harvested food from the beach’s waters for centuries, dating back to New Zealand’s earliest inhabitants, who moved south from Te Pokohiwi o Kupe/the Wairau Bar.

The bylaw went out to public consultation last month, two years after it was first mooted. Submissions on the bylaw were made public last week – all 191 of them.

Council strategic planner Sarah Edmonds said 58 per cent of submitters supported the council’s draft bylaw proposals, while 39 per cent opposed. Three per cent were neutral.

Some opponents wanted the coast to remain unregulated, while others wanted a vehicle ban, just not for quad bikes. Quad bike users were willing to drive on routes below the high tide line and follow speed limits in compensation for continued use.

The bylaw proposed banning vehicles, including quad bikes, from Redwood Pass to Ward, a 45-kilometre stretch of beach. The only exception was for fishers launching boats at Marfells Beach or Ward Beach.

SALLY PETER/SUPPLIED Rangitāne o Wairau have been fishing along Marlborough's east coast for about 800 years.

Rangitāne o Wairau opposed because they believed the council had made some “serious mistakes” and these had left the bylaw and its process “fundamentally flawed”.

The council only considered Ngāti Kurī (a subtribe of Ngāi Tahu) as tangata whenua of the coast when writing the bylaw, despite Rangitāne o Wairau having the same rights under its Treaty of Waitangi/Te Tiriti o Waitangi settlement, their submission said.

Rangitāne said they did not become aware of the “deeply hurtful” mistake until the council asked them to comment on the final draft version of the proposed bylaw in June this year – three days before it was due to be cleared by councillors. Rangitāne o Wairau were consulted earlier but later felt the council had engaged with Ngāti Kurī differently throughout the process.

The rūnanga rushed to highlight the parts that worried them within the “very tight timeframe”, only to find the council’s solution was to scrub these parts from their final draft bylaw.

This did not address the “broader consequences” of the council’s “legally and factually incorrect” decision to not recognise all tangata whenua, and made it look like the council was attempting to cover up its mistakes, their submission said.

“The process should start again and council should recognise, own and make amends for its mistakes. The cultural narrative cannot stand and is wrong, and these mistakes have done disservice to council,” the submission said.

SALLY PETER/SUPPLIED A dotterel looks for a mate at the Waimā/Ure River mouth.

Archaeological evidence, coupled with oral retellings, proved the rūnanga had once inhabited Marfells Beach, Te Karaka/Cape Campbell, Oruamoa/Long Point, the Waiharekeke/Flaxbourne River mouth, and the Waimā River.

They had also inhabited a pā (fortified village) near Lake Grassmere/Kāpara-te-hau, which was still being used in the 1850s, and a kāinga (village) at Mussel Point, which members of Rangitāne o Wairau still returned to regularly.

Under the new bylaw, tangata whenua would need to walk or ride several kilometres to access these sites, or collect food, unless they had permission to cross a landowner’s property.

The rūnanga said many whānau had physical limitations, so would not be able to safely or comfortably visit the area.

SALLY PETER/SUPPLIED Vehicle tracks running along the east coast on July 2021.

“The concept that tangata whenua be excluded from being able to visit and gather kai (food), as they have done for many hundreds of years, is outrageous and is unlawful.

“Council cannot, by bylaw, remove customary rights which are enshrined in law and which have been exercised by the Rangitāne people for centuries ...

“There have been many attempts on our part to engage with council over this matter and express our concerns, but council failed to apprehend the concerns of Rangitāne o Wairau until the very last minute.”

The council should have provided an exemption for tangata whenua, as it had for several businesses, the rūnanga said.

They also thought, going forward, instead of a blanket vehicle ban the council should consider putting down barriers or banning larger vehicles, but not smaller ones, such as quad bikes.

SALLY PETER/SUPPLIED Tracks leading away from shore.

Rangitāne o Wairau general manager Corey Hebberd this week said the rūnanga had nothing to add to their submission.

A hearing committee made up of two independent commissioners and a councillor was due to consider the submissions, then make a recommendation to councillors.

A council spokesman said the council could not comment on Rangitāne o Wairau's submission. It was up to the hearing committee to consider requests.

A timeline on the council’s website suggested the bylaw would be in place before the coming summer.

East Coast Bylaw Timeline

November 2016: The Kaikōura earthquake thrusts reefs out of the ocean, making it easier for vehicles to travel Marlborough's east coast.

2017: Conservationists approach Marlborough's council, concerned vehicles are putting people and species at risk.

November 2019: A bylaw banning vehicles from the east coast is mooted.

December 2019: Councillors agree to the bylaw.

January 2020: Thousands sign a petition opposing the vehicle ban, fearing an end to long-held family quad-biking traditions, including the family that gifted Marfells beach to the Government.

2020: Council talks to stakeholders with an interest in the coast, including vehicle users.

March 2020: Stakeholders are divided on whether to support the bylaw or not.

December 2020: Scientists propose a middle ground; designated vehicle routes on the coast.

June 2021: Councillors agree to proceed with a bylaw. Public consultation on the bylaw begins.

September 2021: Public consultation on the bylaw closes.

Late 2021: A hearing committee will listen to submitters in person, then make a recommendation to councillors.

TBC: The council decides whether to make a bylaw.

Do you have a council story we don't know about? Then email reporter Chloe Ranford at chloe.ranford@stuff.co.nz