Coastal community 'sad and burdened' by Barrytown mine plan

Barrytown on the West Coast between Greymouth and Punakaiki.

A West Coast man has spoken of the sadness and sense of gloom that has descended on his quiet community since a mining company has sought to move in.

Michael Weston was one of the few locals invited to make a submission on an application by the Barrytown JV Ltd for resource consents to excavate and process mineral sands on 63 hectares of farmland on the Coast Rd, north of Greymouth.

His father, long-serving West Coast medic Brian Weston, also spoke at the hearing at the West Coast Regional Council chambers on Thursday before independent commissioners.

Both men warned of the dangers they said would result from trucks running day and night on the winding Coast Rd (State Highway 6), seven days a week.

READ MORE:

* Iwi withdraws opposition to proposed West Coast mine

* Sand mining proposal alarms residents in coastal village

* West Coast councils recommend approval for Barrytown ilmenite mine

* Neighbours protest proposed sand mine alongside West Coast tourist road

* Public shut out from having a say on proposed West Coast mining operation



The commissioners have heard there would be 40 truck and trailer trips a day, carting ore to either Westport or Greymouth.

Apart from the increased risk to other road users, the noise would affect many people on the Coast Rd, Brian Weston said.

“There are 170 dwellings within 100 metres of the road between Barrytown and Westport and about 38 south of the site towards Greymouth – a lot of people will be disturbed, especially at night.”

The Westons’ hillside home of near five decades was 800m from the mine site but had been designed for the view – and would overlook the mine and all its activities.

“We have extensive views of the sea, the beach, peaceful green pastures and trees the architect designed it this way and this is very important to the new owners.”

Joanne Naish/Stuff Barrytown JV Ltd wants resource consents to excavate and process mineral sands near Barrytown on the West Coast.

Just before Barrytown JVL’s plans were made public, the Westons sold their home to an Auckland couple who planned to move in early next year.

“We had hoped that the new owners would have enjoyed the unique view of the countryside as we have for 47 years, now they will have extensive views of the mine and all its activities.”

Despite their proximity to the site, the Westons had not been considered affected parties until they and their buyers had a meeting with the regional council and Grey District Council, Weston said.

Michael Weston said it was frustrating and “unjust” that Barrytown JV's resource consents had not been publicly notified.

“Barrytown has a mining history going back 150 years – but not like this – not only the number of trucks, but it’s 24/7. That’s unprecedented in the area, and it’s extremely hard to bear.”

The community’s concerns included the effects of mining on the visitor industry.

Lois Williams/LDR Independent commissioners are considering Barrytown JV Ltd's application to mine 63 hectares of farmland on the Coast Rd.

“A lot of people have employment in tourism whether it be running wagon tours or managing and cleaning Airbnbs. Tourist numbers will be affected if we get to be known as a mining area where visitors have to deal with heavy trucks on the road.”

Processing ore and running trucks around the clock seven days a week would mean local people would have no respite – the noise would be constant, he said.

“The mining company assures us that it is in our interest because of the economic benefits. I can’t argue against economic benefits but not all of us want them, and not everyone will benefit.”

“I refuse to be seduced by the idea they're doing us a favour.”

People in the Coast Rd community lived quiet lives out of the way, and never signed up for having a 24/7 mine in their midst, Weston said.

Hearing chairwoman Sharon McMurray thanked the Westons for their submission and noted they felt guilty for selling their house without knowing about the proposed mine.

Supplied Sophie Allen's horsedrawn wagon tours on Barrytown beach. The proposed mining site is visible in the background

She asked what would be a reasonable operating timeframe for the mine, and what “respite” would be.

Michael Weston responded: “It would be nice and healthy to have days when there was no noise. It's not just a matter of not wanting it – it's a matter of mental health.”

Many Coast Rd people were worried about what was going to happen, he said.

“A lot of people are feeling it, just the prospect of mining coming and the trucks, has burdened and saddened us.”

The Barrytown JV resource consent hearing winds up on Friday, with council staff and others presenting their reports to the commissioners.