Covid-19: Less than 20 per cent of Clover Park residents tested after PM’s plea

Residents from the south Auckland suburb of Clover Park queue to get tested for Covid-19 at a pop-up testing centre at the Manukau Sports Bowl.

Covid-19 testing in the south Auckland suburb of Clover Park is on track following a call for everyone there to get swabbed, health officials say.

But data released by the Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre (NRHCC) shows only 1725 residents from the area have been tested since Monday.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called for all Clover Park residents to get tested for Covid-19, whether they were symptomatic or not.

Ardern said there had been enough cases reported in the suburb to encourage officials to act.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Locations of interest in Delta outbreak, September 23

* Covid-19: Auckland testing stations nearly deserted despite 'get swabbed' plea

* Covid-19: Clover Park locals concerned about lockdown breaches

* Covid-19 spreads to third gang as Hells Angels prospect infected



Clover Park is home to a number of locations of interest and has a population of just under 9000 people.

A spokeswoman from NRHCC, which is handling the Covid-19 response in the Auckland region, said 1725 Clover Park residents had been tested since September 20.

That figure includes people swabbed before a pop-up testing centre was put at the Manukau Sports Bowl on Tuesday, as well as those tested at other centres, general practices, and urgent care clinics.

The NRHCC said it was unable to provide figures from the pop-up testing centre.

David White The Prime Minister has asked residents of Clover Park, near Ōtara, to get a Covid test.

Despite the large number of people who hadn't been tested, a spokeswoman from NRHCC said it was happy with the numbers so far.

“It has been a busy few days at the Clover Park pop-up community testing centre and we’re pleased with the great response from the community,” they said.

They said people who did not have symptoms and who got a one-off Covid-19 test for surveillance purposes did not need to isolate while they waited for their result.

“If you receive an invitation to get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms, please get tested.”

The NRHCC did not answer questions about how many people would need to be tested for the suburb to no longer be listed as a suburb of interest.

Clover Park is now one of six suburbs of interest in the Auckland region. The others are Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park.

Clover Park resident Jules Ihimaera said she got tested this week, but headed to Ōtara after seeing the queues at the Manukau Sports Bowl.

She wasn’t put off with the call to get tested and said with a number of locations of interest in the area it made sense to get swabbed.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff University of Otago Professor of Public Health Michael Baker says mass testing like that used in Clover Park has its limitations because it relies on people being voluntarily tested.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said while it might seem unusual to target everyone in a suburb like Clover Park, such mass testing was commonly used in many Asian countries and was one way to find any remaining cases.

“All the indicators suggest there isn’t widespread transmission in Auckland, but there are still some cases.”

However, Baker said the problem with mass testing was it relied on people voluntarily being swabbed.

“The people who are most likely to be infected in this outbreak might not feel engaged and may not turn up to get a test,” he said.

“It’s great that they are doing this and I’m supportive of everything they are doing in Auckland. But there are some limitations to this approach.”