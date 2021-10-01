Ongoing vandalism prompts 'lock down' of parking floor

The parking building on Blenheim’s Alfred St could soon have its ticket machines replaced with ticketless alternatives.

Vandals have targeted a parking building in Marlborough for a just under decade, and its owners have finally had enough.

The Marlborough District Council is looking at using restricted elevator access and a metal grille roller door to “lock down” the third floor of its parking building on Alfred St, in Blenheim, as part of a plan to draw more customers.

For years the second and third floor of the building had been a “focal point” for troublemakers, who partied, littered, left graffiti, and broke its barriers, lifts and vehicles, staff said.

Council project and contracts manager Robyn Searle said in a report to councillors this week that the relatively low amount of parkers on the upper floors, coupled with the ability to shelter from the elements and the public gaze, had resulted in an “ever-increasing” rise in anti-social behaviour.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR The parking building, as seen from Blenheim's Alfred St.

READ MORE:

* Rural roads may suffer as transport funding hole opens

* Suspected thieves chased from Blenheim property

* Price of parking set to jump to keep first hour free



“This puts they safety and security of people at risk when accessing vehicles after hours. It also puts council assets at risk, including the fleet of council vehicles on the top floor,” she said.

Extra security measures planned included a roller door to block off the top floor between 6pm and 7am. Swipe cards would allow council staff and people renting out parking spaces to gain access between 7am and 6pm.

The council hoped the extra security would make motorists want to park in the building. One in three of its car parks were sitting empty.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR The ramp connecting the second floor to the third floor could soon be blocked off by a metal roller door at night, to prevent vandalism.

Another incentive was a proposal to replace ground floor parking barriers with new “pay-by-plate” meters, like the ones in town.

The barriers had “ongoing issues”. Parking fees had to be paid on exit, and if there was an issue, motorists were held up.

Searle said this created ongoing work and costs for the building’s manager, APL Property Blenheim, and caused some people to lose their confidence in the parking building.

Pay-by-plate meters would allow customers to enter their licence plate number when paying instead of taking a paper ticket. Motorists could also move and park their car in different areas of the same zone after making a payment, as the credit still applied. However, they had to pay up-front.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR The third floor is used by the Marlborough District Council to park its vehicles.

To prevent queues at the morning peak, the council planned to put down three pay-by-plate meters, or one per 68 parking spots. All three meters would be on the ground floor.

Motorists parking on levels one or two could use the PayMyPlate phone app or a QR code to pay for parking.

It would still cost $1.20 an hour or $4.80 a day to park in the building. The first hour was free due to an initiative run by the council to draw shoppers into town, which started last year.

The estimated cost of removing the old barriers, installing new ticketless parking meters, putting up signs and installing a new roller grille door was just over $147,000.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Signs warning the parking building is CCTV monitored.

But, under the new system, the council wouldn’t need an answering service or issue paper tickets, saving it $13,800 a year.

Work on the upgrades would begin in October and wrap up before the end of the year, provided they won the support of councillors at the next full council meeting, on October 28.

The council was currently adding more cameras to the building in a separate project to upgrade its CCTV setup.

Do you have a council story we don't know about? Then email reporter Chloe Ranford at chloe.ranford@stuff.co.nz