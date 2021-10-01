Covid-19: Patient left in pain as surgeries cancelled, postponed due to lockdown

Malany Turner is one of the thousands of people affected by the impact of the recent alert level 4 lockdown on non-urgent surgeries.

A south Auckland woman has been left in pain after her surgery was postponed because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Malany Turner, a 31 year-old Pukekohe resident, was due to undergo a diagnostic laparoscopy to once and for all establish if she had endometriosis after suffering from debilitating chronic pelvic pains.

After three years of setbacks and delays, she was happy everything appeared to be back on track.

But when she called Counties Manukau Health in August for an update she was told her surgery had been postponed because of the alert level 4 lockdown.

“I understand why it has happened and no doubt there are more deserving people than me,” Turner said.

“But ideally I would like some sort of time frame for when it will take place, because otherwise I’m left in the dark.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Pukekohe resident Malany Turner was due to undergo a diagnostic laparoscopy, but she was told in August her surgery had been postponed because of the alert level 4 lockdown.

It was hard to move on with her life without a diagnosis, she said.

Turner is one of the thousands of people affected by the impact of the recent alert level 4 lockdown on non-urgent surgery.

Counties Manukau District Health Board has had to cancel or reschedule 1150 elective surgical procedures and about 5000 outpatient appointments.

Under the national guidelines for alert level 4, all non-urgent care, including surgery and outpatient appointments, was postponed.

A spokeswoman said even though some operations and procedures could now be carried out, the hospital was still operating at a reduced capacity.

“As we defer clinic and theatre activity, we’re in contact with the affected patients and whānau. As we progress through Covid-19 alert level 3 and into levels 2 then 1 we will have ongoing communication with patients and whanau to update them of their appointment status and arrange new times.”

While the latest lockdown would have an impact on the DHB’s financial position, it was still too early to say by how much, she said.

Supplied Counties Manukau District Health Board has had to cancel or reschedule 1150 elective surgical procedures and about 5000 outpatient appointments due to the alert level 4 Covid-19 lockdown. (File photo)

Counties Manukau DHB deferred between 1400 and 1600 elective surgery operations due to the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

It was given a $94 million funding boost by the government in the 2020 budget to try to get on top of the problem.

Patient Voice Aotearoa spokesman Malcolm Mulholland said the latest figures were alarming.

The Government would have to commit more funding to help Counties Manukau DHB with its surgery backlog, he said.

It would also need to come up with a plan to increase the numbers of nurses and surgeons needed to carry out the operations, he said.

“Whether they come from outside of Auckland, or outside of New Zealand, it doesn’t matter.”

But he said waiting lists and backlogs for elective surgery weren’t new.

“It’s an ongoing problem and the longer they leave these problems the worse they get.”

Turner said she just wanted some news.

“I'm planning to call Counties Manukau Health back to find out if they have an update. It's frustrating having to go through this every month.”