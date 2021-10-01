Covid-19: Six more close contacts discharged after virus exposure at Middlemore

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay comments on more Covid-19 cases appearing at Middlemore Hospital.

Six close contacts of a Covid-19 case have been discharged from hospital after being held in isolation to manage the risk of the virus.

The patients were exposed to the virus at south Auckland's Middlemore Hospital on Wednesday night, when two people arrived at the emergency department seeking treatment for other issues, but tested positive on arrival.

One, who discharged themselves from hospital after receiving their test result, was being moved to a quarantine facility on Friday, while the other remained in hospital.

Sixty-six patients were identified as close contacts of the cases.

Thirty-four patients were moved to isolation wards in the hospital on Wednesday, while 32 patients were discharged, or did not require admission.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff Two people tested positive for Covid-19 at Middlemore Hospital on Wednesday night. (File photo)

They are now under the management of Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) for testing and follow-up.

Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay said on Friday six of the 34 isolating patients had been discharged on Thursday.

They would also be followed up by ARPHS.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says a person at the centre of the latest exposure event at Middlemore Hospital on Wednesday night has now been transferred to a quarantine facility.

McElnay said the public shouldn’t be surprised by the numbers of cases presenting at Middlemore Hospital.

“While there has been a number of exposure events at Middlemore Hospital this is not unexpected as there are a number of subclusters in south Auckland, for which Middlemore is the local hospital,” she said.

“In addition it is the receiving hospital for a number of quarantine facilities in the area and as such regularly receives Covid-suspect and Covid-positive patients from these facilities.”

McElnay said Middlemore had the staff on hand to deal with such cases.

Her comments were echoed by Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson.

“It’s important that people retain confidence in our public hospitals and it’s important that they know there are policies and procedures in place [to deal with these cases],” he said.

No hospital staff were stood down as a result of the cases.

A healthcare worker from the emergency department, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the hospital’s staff had been doing everything they could in trying circumstances.

The healthcare worker said the fact one of the patients self-discharged was unfortunate, but ED staff are limited in what they can do.

“We’re not police, we are healthcare workers, we can’t tackle someone to the ground,” they said.

“We’ve limited the number of visitors to the hospital and we’re screening people at the door. We’re doing everything we can, but we can’t help how people behave.”