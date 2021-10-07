Second Ashburton bridge moves to next phase after fiery debate

Ashburton resident Anne Craig expresses her views about the proposed site for a second Ashburton River bridge at Wednesday's district council meeting.

The fear of further hold-ups and the carrot of central government funding was enough to sway Ashburton's councillors as second-bridge plans forge ahead.

In a fiery meeting where Ashburton district councillors contended with a dodgy internet connection, and a small band of bridge location objectors, members on Wednesday moved to proceed with the next stage of the council's proposal to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA).

A report by Stantec recommended Chalmers Ave as the preferred location for the bridge as opposed to a duplicate bridge along State Highway 1.

The second part of an indicative business case was commissioned to “demonstrate the need to invest in the Ashburton transport network to improve connectivity across the Ashburton River”.

Community leaders are bidding for an 80 percent funding contribution from the agency.

But not everyone was happy.

Councillor Stuart Wilson slammed the Stantec report as “sloppy” and described the report writers as idiotic, prompting mayor Neil Brown to intervene.

“To Ashburton people, it's not Ashburton-Tinwald connectivity, it's the blasted state highway,” he said.

Ashburton councillor John Falloon supported the adoption of the report, despite concerns of the proposed location.

STUFF A crane lifts concrete blocks on the Ashburton Bridge to test its structural integrity after it was damaged in the Canterbury floods.

“I agree the bridge should be placed at the main road,” he said.

“But we need to stop kicking the can down the road.”

Council chief executive Hamish Riach said the purpose of the business case was to attract co-funding from NZTA.

“If council wanted to pay 100 percent of the bridge, they can put it anywhere they like,” he said.

NZTA regional relationships director James Caygill was at the meeting and backed Chalmers Ave, based on the analysis on hand.

Adam Burns/LDR Ashburton District Council infrastructure services group manager Neil McCann speaks at Wednesday's council meeting.

Detailed design on the project would be jointly funded by the agency and the council.

Wilson begrudgingly moved the motion but added it was “blackmail”.

Cr Diane Rawlinson was a sole opponent and said she was disappointed a highway overpass had been sidelined in the process.

“I certainly support having an indicative business case, but I'm disappointed that we're not actually looking at costing a second bridge along the existing bridge.”

There was a suggestion that if the report was not adopted, then it would be at least another 10 years before construction began.

The build remains earmarked for 2026-27.