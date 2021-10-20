Pharmac says all patients who meet criteria will get next generation diabetes drugs, despite concerns

The Detail: More than 250,000 Kiwis have diabetes.

Pharmac says it will fund next generation diabetes drugs for all people with the condition who meet its criteria, despite new concerns raised by patient advocates.

The agency announced in December it would fund empagliflozin or dulaglutide for an estimated 53,000 patients with the disease who met certain criteria, starting in February.

This week, the agency said in the past eight months, it had already funded the drugs for 40,131 people.

Patient Voice Aotearoa spokesman Malcolm Mulholland said he was concerned the funding would run out and a lot of people would miss out on treatment.

READ MORE:

* Thousands of south Aucklanders could benefit from Medsafe approving new diabetes drug

* Budget 2021: Pharmac boost of $200m 'nothing short of disgraceful'

* Budget 2021: Pharmac funding increase not enough for patient advocate

* Diabetes drugs delay shows problem with Pharmac’s funding model, doctor claims



“Unless Pharmac receives more money to fund the drugs it will have no other option than to say, ‘Sorry, that’s it’.”

But Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams said it was inappropriate to suggest that medicines were funded on a first-come-first served basis.

“Everybody who meets Pharmac’s special authority criteria will get funded access to treatment. The 53,000-figure used by Pharmac when we announced this decision was simply our estimate/forecast of how many people would likely meet the criteria,” she said.

“Pharmac is committed to getting these medicines to those who would benefit from them most.”

123RF Patient Voice Aotearoa spokesman Malcolm Mulholland is concerned Pharmac's funding for diabetes drugs empagliflozin and dulaglutide will run out. (File photo)

Diabetes is the country’s biggest and fastest growing health condition, and south Auckland is the region most affected.

Ministry of Health figures show in 2020, there were 277,803 people with diabetes in New Zealand, with 47,988 people with the disease in Counties Manukau alone.

Mulholland said the drugs had proven they could save the overall health system money and prevent people ending up on dialysis due to kidney failure.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Wiki Mulholland, who has stage-four breast cancer, speaks to Stuff in 2018 on her fight to have a life-saving drug funded. (First published August 30, 2018)

But he claimed Pharmac was only focused on what it would cost the agency and what impact it would have on its own budget.

“It just illustrates how siloed off Pharmac is from the rest of the health system.”

Counties Manukau resident and Diabetes Foundation Aotearoa member Graham King (Ngāti Tai) was diagnosed with diabetes in 1990.

He has been taking part in a diabetes drug trial which is expected to end in December.

David Unwin/Stuff Patient Voice Aotearoa spokesman Malcolm Mulholland is concerned Pharmac's funding for diabetes drugs empagliflozin and dulaglutide will run out.

“When the trial finishes I’ve got to decide which one I go on, empagliflozin or dulaglutide, because Pharmac will only pay for one of them.”

He said Pharmac shouldn't be putting up barriers to access.

“For all those diabetics that may have to eventually go on dialysis or get a kidney transplant, these drugs are life changing.”

Diabetes Foundation Aotearoa chairman Dr John Baker said by his own estimates, 120,000 people could meet the criteria to receive both drugs.

In June, Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams said it had received significant feedback from health professionals who were supportive of its decision to provide funding for empagliflozin or dulaglutide.

RNZ A professor in Human Nutrition and Medicine says the latest nationwide snapshot of diabetes has left him dumbstruck.

“When you manage a fixed budget, there will always be more medicines than we can afford to fund, which means we need to make some difficult choices.”

Williams said widening access to other people who would benefit from the new medicines was something Pharmac would like to do when funding was available.

Williams said on Tuesday the latest data showed nearly half of those approved to receive the medicines were Māori or Pasifika.

She reassured patients that the initial figure of 53,000 was an estimate and said anyone who met the criteria they would get the drugs.

Clarification: This story has been edited to make it clearer that the 53,000 patient figure initially given was an estimate and not a cap, and all eligible people will get the drugs. (Updated 5.35pm, October 20, 2021).