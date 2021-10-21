Escalating Ashburton Airport use sparks land plan debate

The future of Ashburton Airport is set to come under “urgent” scrutiny due to an increase of activity in the air and on the ground.

Mapping out a clear path for the airport will be discussed in the coming months as the Ashburton District Council looks to navigate away from a possible clash between an expansion of airport facilities and residential growth on neighbouring land.

A workshop was set to be held in the new year when community leaders would contemplate on future direction for the site.

Some councillors believed establishing a plan was crucial to avoid grumbles from prospective neighbours as nearby land was beginning to be increasingly utilised by developers for residential dwellings.

That trend sat in company with increased use of the airport by more of the aviation sector, some from outside the district.

Discussions had previously been held between the airport committee and the Canterbury Aero Club, which was looking to shift its base camp away from the busy Christchurch Airport site.

Helicopter and skydiving outfits had also used the site in recent times.

“There is a reasonable possibility that air traffic at the Ashburton Airport is going to increase quite dramatically,” councillor Rodger Letham said at last week's airport authority subcommittee meeting.

“If, in five years, we have training facilities or helicopter repair shops, suddenly we are pretty industrial sort of airport.

“That could cause a lot of noise pollution.”

Wānaka Helicopters was served a warning by the council after using the airport, without permission, for night flying training in July, sparking complaints from residents.

Councillor Lynette Lovett said the matter needed immediate attention.

“We need to do something with some urgency on this because a lot of the blocks of land are wanting to be subdivided [by developers],” she said.

“We don't want to let people build and then start complaining about the airport development.”