Ashburton developers disappointed at consent decision

Smiths City Ashburton will continue to trade out of its existing site, but no other retail activity is allowed in the complex.

A property developer is disappointed only one retailer will be allowed to trade at its West St complex.

Tricroft has been granted resource consent for its tenant, Smiths City, to continue to operate out the former Bunnings building.

But no other retail activity is allowed in parts of the building that are not occupied by the furniture and appliance retailer.

The decision by an independent commissioner follows a hearing held at the Ashburton District Council last month.

In a statement, Tricroft said it was disappointed with the decision.

“We were hoping for a decision that aligns with and supports the long term aspirations of Smiths Ashburton in Mid-Canterbury,” general manager Tony Gilbert said.

Concerns about Ashburton's fading town centre were highlighted as key factors in the decision report's summary.

“The Ashburton town centre is in a state of decline,” the report said.

“It has an ageing building stock in need of repair, earthquake strengthening and redevelopment.

“The town centre has been losing amenity along with retail employment and the lack of private investment.”

The council’s plan change 4, which was formally adopted on June 30, was in response to community concerns about numerous large scale developments channelling activity away from Ashburton’s town centre.

A plan change is an amendment to an operative district plan, which could be initiated by a council or the public.

Tricroft first lodged a resource consent application back in March after first approaching Smiths City in November 2020.

The report said the timing of plan change 4 processes had made the situation “very unique”.

“A viable and vibrant town centre is necessary for the economic, social and cultural wellbeing of the Ashburton District community.”

The developer did not confirm whether it would appeal before the November 9 cut off.

“We will take our time to explore our options.”