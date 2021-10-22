Rūnanga accuse council of using scare tactics after report warns of economic drop

Selwyn residents with private wells had the opportunity to test their nitrate levels in Darfield. Video first published in May 2021.

An alarming report into the economic impact of national freshwater standards on the Ashburton district has shaken some councillors.

But local rūnanga have accused the Ashburton District Council of scaremongering in response to its latest report that has forecast hundreds of millions of dollars lost to the district's agricultural-based GDP and significant job losses.

Scared was exactly how councillor Angus McKay felt as he expressed grave fears at this week’s council meeting when the report was reviewed.

“I actually feel sorry for the people in the service industry of the Ashburton district,” he said.

“They will most likely be the ones without the job first because of the decrease of farming spending into the town of Ashburton ... and that really, really scares me.”

The Government last year set a national bottom line for nitrate-nitrogen of 2.4 mg/l, meaning councils could not let the nitrate level in rivers rise above that.

The new rules were expected to affect all types of farming, with a greater impact on more intensive land uses.

However, the time frames for the regulations to be met were not stipulated.

The council commissioned a “broader analysis” following its report from last year, utilising three analysis initiatives comprising on-farm nutrient loss mitigations, groundwater supplementation, and land use change to forestry.

The report said at a farm level, the interventions would result in a reduction of dairy farming and dairy support land use by more than 50 per cent from current levels.

“Agriculture is a significant contributor to the district’s GDP and the decline in farm productivity and financial performance flows through to agricultural support businesses and the wider economy,” it said.

It also estimated a $409 million decline in the district's GDP with the loss of 1735 jobs.

Supplied Ashburton district councillor Angus McKay.

The tax take from the district would also decline by $72m, the report said.

A letter to council staff from Aoraki Environmental Consultancy, the legal entity of Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua, said there was a degree of scaremongering.

“The report calculates economic loss; however, the report fails to outline that such losses could occur over a five to 40-year timeframe and this is seriously misleading.

“There is a considerable difference in the economic loss in a short and longer term timeframe, including the ability for the community and the land use to adapt.”