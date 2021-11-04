Rate increases force some West Coast seniors to sell up – Greypower

How much do you need to have saved to afford a 'choices' lifestyle after the age of 65 in cities, or provincial towns? Massey University researchers calculated estimates based on real household spending patterns.

Soaring rate bills on the West Coast are forcing some homeowners on low incomes to sell up and apply for pensioner housing.

Greypower's Hokitika president, Steve Foskett, said pensioners in the town had been dealt a body blow by the West Coast Regional Council's 30 per cent rate rise, coming on top of a 13 per cent hike in Westland District Council rates.

“People on fixed incomes just can't afford this – it's causing a lot distress, and they're really struggling over how they're going to pay.”

This year's rate increases had been the last straw for one elderly couple, who had now decided to sell their family home of many years and apply for a pensioner housing unit, Foskett said.

READ MORE:

* Hokitika residents put forward own proposal for seawall in frustration at council plans

* Southland District Council rates hike proposal 'takes breath away'

* Councils want rates rebate scheme increased

* Coronavirus: West Coast in Covid-19 lockdown – but rates are not



“They're sad about it; they didn't want to leave but the amounts the councils are asking ... their only income is the Super and they just can't afford these rates.”

The couple were not the only ones facing a hard decision, he said.

“They're not alone – other people on fixed incomes are talking about moving somewhere cheaper.”

Westland mayor Bruce Smith has urged people on low incomes to apply for the Government's rates rebate of up to $665 a year.

But Foskett said even with the rebate, rates were unaffordable for many superannuitants given the size of the increases this year.

Google Maps/Supplied The West Coast Regional Council is putting rates up by 30 per cent this year.

“Greypower has been lobbying the Government to increase the rebate – that needs to happen urgently.”

Rate increases and the pressure on pensioners' incomes would be high on the agenda at Greypower Hokitika's meeting next Thursday, he said.

Greymouth people are also being confronted with high increases as regional council rate accounts start to land in their letterboxes, and include new levies for the upgrade of the Greymouth flood protection scheme.

One family spoken to would be paying an additional $425 a year in rates, with regional rates alone now more than $600.The average income family pays the rates bills paid by direct debit.

“Our Grey District [Council] rates have gone from $67.03 a week, to $72.15. And the regional council rates have jumped from $6.17 a week to $9.24.”

Barrytown dairy farmer Richard Reynolds was philosophical about paying more.

Stuff On the back of a new analysis of housing unaffordability, Alison explains the current state of the market across New Zealand. (First published June 2018)

“It's better than having your property sold up. It's the result of Government policy, asking councils to do more but also poorly-managed local government in the past.”

At every council election, candidates promised to keep rates down, with the result that reserves and assets were run down over the long-term because of short-term thinking, Reynolds said.

“This won't be the last rise. We've now got inflation after the sugar rush of all the Government spending, and it will drive social change.”

In Christchurch, older people had also been forced to sell up and move to cheaper accommodation because they could not afford the rates on their homes, Reynolds said.

“These increases will continue, and farmers are in a better position than people on low fixed incomes, especially retirees, that's for sure.”

Joanne Carroll/Stuff Graeme Axford says people are getting in more debt just trying to keep up with their rising bills.

Greymouth beneficiaries advocate Graeme Axford agreed.

“I know quite a few people already in arrears with their rates, and they're stressed out, knowing they're in debt they can't catch up on and worried the council could sell them up.”

One couple was thinking of selling their property and finding somewhere to rent to ease the pressure on their budget, Axford said.

“These increases are just piling more on the debt and the Government rebate doesn't make much difference when you're looking at a bill of $3000 – it's not a lot off and if you're short, you're short.”

The Grey District Council rates on Axford's Omoto bush block and house were $2800, and the regional rates $300.

“That's a lot to pay for no services except rubbish collection. We have neighbours with a forestry block who pay less than a third of that – because it's forestry, not native bush. It doesn't make a lot of sense.”