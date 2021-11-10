Bid to legalise freedom camping sites in Marlborough

The Marlborough District Council has lodged resource consents to legalise freedom camping at four of its five existing camp sites.

The public has two weeks to weigh in on a move to retrospectively legalise freedom campsites in Marlborough.

Of the five sites owned by the Marlborough District Council, two breach national reserve rules and four are “technically non-compliant” under the region’s environment plan because it doesn’t explicitly allow freedom camping.

The council needs resource consents for its Wynen St car park, Lake Elterwater Reserve and Wairau Diversion sites, which it applied for late last month. It also lodged a consent to legitimise self-contained camping at its Taylor River Dam site, which also needs to comply with reserve rules.

A council spokeswoman said the resource consent applications pre-dated plans to review the region’s freedom camping bylaw, which was initiated in August – nine months after its last alteration – following pressure from caravaners.

The New Zealand Motor Caravan Association claimed to the High Court that the council’s new bylaw was “disproportionate and unreasonable” because it left just five council-owned sites in Marlborough. The council defended its bylaw, but agreed to give the public another six weeks to look it over.

This period ended in October. A “responsible camping panel” made up of two commissioners and one councillor will hear submissions over three days in February, with an expectation the bylaw will be in place before next winter.

If the four campsites waiting on a resource consent survive the latest review, and their applications are approved, then the council’s next move would be to legalise camping at Renwick Domain and Taylor River Dam under the Reserves Act

SUPPLIED In red, council-owned freedom camping sites in Marlborough that closed last year after a new freedom camping bylaw was approved.

Camping is only allowed at New Zealand reserves under the act if it was allowed for in a reserve management plan or if Conservation Minister Kiritapu Allan provided her consent. The Renwick Domain and Taylor River Dam sites have neither.

The Government has given the council the ability to allow camping on its reserves, but the council spokeswoman said it was waiting for the draft bylaw to be released to the public.

If a campsite did not survive the latest bylaw review, then its consent would not be implemented.

Approval depended on what a commissioner thought of the council’s application, plus the feedback from the public.

In its resource consent applications council officers said that none of the sites were expected to have any negative effects.

MDC/SUPPLIED/Marlborough Express An artist impression of the new Wairau Diversion redevelopment.

But, to be safe, the council decided it would ban visitors from cooking or hanging washing outside vehicles in the Wynen St car park. Rule-breakers run the risk of a $200 infringement.

It also said it was hoping to create two campsite areas at the Wairau Diversion. One was east of the Hinepango Stream and was currently closed to vehicles following the July storm.

The council has set aside $900,000 to landscape the site and install separate toilet and shower blocks with a kitchen or dishwashing area, under its long-term plan.

MDC/SUPPLIED The Wairau Diversion could be landscaped before June 2023.

The second site was “temporary” and west of the stream.

Only one of the diversion's sites would be open at a time.

The resource consent applications also said that the Lake Elterwater site would be given a permanent toilet block, and that the official Wairau Diversion site and Taylor River Dam site were located in areas prone to flooding. The sites would be closed if the weather turned sour, the consent bids said.

The council will take feedback on its four resource consent applications at www.marlborough.govt.nz until November 25.

What’s needed:

Renwick Domain – reserve authorisation

Taylor River Dam – reserve authorisation, resource consent

Wynen St car park – resource consent

Laker Elterwater Reserve – resource consent

Wairau Diversion – resource consent

