‘We’re not telling farmers how to farm’: Mixed response to Ashburton rural projects

Ashburton District councillor Stuart Wilson says he is skeptical about the council's resilient business programme for farmers.

The Ashburton District Council's economic development arm has defended proposed initiatives to help local farmers adapt to climate change and to be more sustainable.

Agriculture and technology was one of several pillars of the Ashburton District Council’s economic quarterly report, which was presented to elected members at last week's council meeting.

The land use and climate change project aims to explore new and alternative land use options by helping farmers build a clearer understanding of opportunities emerging through climate change.

A second piece of work is the resilient business programme, which aims to “develop the district’s economy to be more diverse, resilient and sustainable”.

It would eventually lead to the implementation of farmer and community stakeholder focus groups.

But some councillors argued farmers would not take too kindly to being told how to acclimatise.

“How are you going to tell farmers, who are the best farmers in the world, who are already resilient and adapting to changes, like weather and new crops, to come on board and to change their systems which may fail or lead to a loss of earnings,” councillor Lynette Lovett said.

The proposal for the land use and climate change project has been approved by the Rural Professional’s Fund from Our Land and Water, a national science challenge funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

STUFF Farmers say that keeping their environmental impact in check helps their farms' fortunes, too. (First published September 2019)

Council economic development manager Simon Worthington said it was not the council’s intention to “tell farmers how to farm”.

“The feedback we've had from many areas of the rural sector that there is so much going on and so much change that people just need help,” he said.

“The project is really about putting peer groups together to help with knowledge.

“I agree we've got a world-class sector, and we're not telling them to suck eggs.”

He added that the farmer focus groups would be picked at random among various rural subsets.

“It's about helping them (farmers) drive their businesses forward given the challenges that they're going to be facing given the amount of reforms that are going through,” he said.

Councillor Stuart Wilson said he was sceptical that it would be a wasted investment.

Ashburton mayor Neil Brown took a more positive stance around the projects.

“I'm waiting to see what it does bring new to the table ... I'm excited,” he said.