Alcohol’s big role in Mid-Canterbury crashes

Eight people have died on Mid-Canterbury’s roads so far this year.

An Ashburton councillor is dismayed that the influence of alcohol has been highlighted as part and parcel with serious road crashes in Mid-Canterbury.

Crashes causing injury or death have been steadily rising, with alcohol playing a hand in more than half of the incidents recorded over the past five years.

The figures were absorbed by some Ashburton district councillors at last week’s Road Safety Coordinating Committee meeting.

Forty-six serious crashes between 2016 and 2020 were alcohol-related, with poor observation the next most significant factor, contributing to 32 incidents.

Ashburton Ward councillor Diane Rawlinson said the numbers left her shocked.

“I've got an 18-year-old grandson and their wider group of semi rural kids who do a lot of driving, but they look out for each other and someone is always the safe driver.

“I probably dumbly assumed that all groups of young people do that.”

The road safety action plan 2020-21 report stated that drivers aged between 20 and 29 remain the dominant age group (39 per cent) contributing to alcohol-related crashes.

Road safety and alcohol have been tackled previously through campaigns run through the Ashburton Community Alcohol and Drug Service.

Rawlinson suggested people were also lacking vigilance behind the wheel.

“Stupidity is never going to bring the statistics down,” she said.

“It's always going to add to it.”

The council's road safety strategy for the next 10 years aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Ashburton roads by 40 per cent.

“In reality, I don't think we'll ever get back to zero simply because of the way people drive.”

Ministry of Transport The Government is working on a new road safety strategy to drive substantial improvements in road safety in New Zealand. (Video first published December 12, 2019)

One in three fatal or serious injury crashes have occurred at an intersection.

Drivers aged between 16 and 29 represented as a high risk age group for fatal and serious crashes (37 per cent).

“Also, there has been a surge in crashes for drivers aged between 65-69,” the report said.

“The most common movement category for young drivers are losing control on straight roads and on bends.”

