Ashburton College teacher aides stood down

Two learning support assistants at Ashburton College have reportedly been stood down.

Ashburton College is refusing to comment on revelations that two teacher aides of a class recently under investigation have been stood down.

Local Democracy Reporting understands two learning support assistants within the Te Whare Manaaaki special needs unit were stood down last week for alleged serious misconduct breaches.

Ashburton College principal Ross Preece declined to comment as it was an employment matter.

Local Democracy Reporting was tipped off by multiple concerned members of the community about the teacher aides’ suspension.

Questions were then directed to the school's principal regarding the matter.

“Any matter involving employment is of course confidential,” was Preece’s only reply.

The latest incident followed the college’s confirmation last week that an investigation into the unit had cleared its head teacher of long-standing bullying allegations against pupils, which stretched back at least three years.

Preece said the investigation had highlighted “some working relationship issues” between the staff in the Te Whare Manaaki unit.

“None of the allegations of bullying were upheld,” Preece said in a statement.

“The college is committed to continuing to provide its students, staff and whānau a safe, supportive learning and working environment.”

Preece said the report could not be released due to privacy reasons, and he would not respond to further questions about the investigation.

The teacher in question was not stood down during the inquiry process.

Last week, Ashburton mother Melanie Deuart, who had complained to school leaders twice with her concerns, said she was disappointed to discover the investigation cleared the teacher.

Deuart was interviewed as part of the investigation but was not shown the report.

She pulled her autistic son out of the college at the start of the term because of ongoing concerns.