Auckland Transport seeks $50m in funding support from council

Auckland councillors will vote on Thursday on whether to approve a $50 million funding support package for Auckland Transport (AT), after a major fall in public transport revenue due to Covid-19.

Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore, who sits on AT’s board as a council representative, said the funding from council will serve as a stop-gap measure for the council-controlled organisation if the Government doesn’t come to the table.

“But we really need a comprehensive agreement from the Government outlining how much support Waka Kotahi can provide to support the drop in public transport patronage.”

The Franklin ward councillor said at this stage public transport services in south Auckland wouldn’t be affected, but if the funding situation wasn’t addressed they could be.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Auckland Transport braced for $64m hit amid ‘huge losses’ in patronage

* Auckland's 10-year transport plan passes, will cut carbon emissions by 1 per cent

* Transport Minister silent on latest cost of $1.3b Auckland road

* Auckland light rail's timely Easter resurrection



“But hopefully things don’t get to that,” Cashmore said.

Last month AT said it had projected a shortfall in public transport revenue of around $64 million for this financial year.

Auckland Transport Auckland Transport and NZ Police have joined forces to create the Be Kind to Bus Drivers - Kia Atawhai i ngā Kai Taraiwa Pahi campaign.

And a report to this week’s finance and performance committee shows it is now seeking $50 million for operational funding for 2021/2022.

“Predicting the size of the potential shortfall is difficult but based on first quarter results Auckland Transport is projecting an operating deficit which is around $50 million adverse to budget.”

According to the report, public transport patronage continues to be a major problem for AT and decreased from 73 per cent in July to 7.1 per cent of pre Covid-19 levels in September after a full month of lockdown.

“Therefore, AT’s Board has requested from Auckland Council confirmation of ongoing funding to ensure from a compliance perspective AT remains a going concern.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Transport Michael Wood is considering what support public transport providers will need as they struggle with a drop in passenger numbers due to Covid-19.

Last month the Minister of Transport Michael Wood said he was aware of Auckland Transport's financial position and had spoken to Auckland Mayor Phil Goff about the situation.

He said a decision on whether further support was needed would be made in the coming weeks.

"I know that the current outbreak has had a big impact on communities and councils around New Zealand, especially in Auckland after a long and difficult lockdown," Wood said.

Wood was approached for comment for this article.