Covid-19: Agency plans to take MoH back to court over Māori data for under 12s

The vaccine roll-out for 5 to 11 year olds started on Monday after Medsafe approved the Pfizer paediatric vaccination last month.

The Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency says it plans to take further legal action against the Ministry of Health to get it to release data on Māori children who are now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccination roll-out for 5 to 11-year-olds started on Monday after Medsafe approved the Pfizer paediatric vaccine last month.

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency chief executive John Tamihere said immunising children is important for Māori, with one in four under 12 years of age.

But he said it was frustrating that the agency will again have to take legal action against the Ministry of Health to get it to release the data.

READ MORE:

* Māori health agency wins second case for sharing Covid-19 vaccination data

* Andrew Little concerned over delays in release of Māori vaccination data

* South Island Māori receive fraction of funds for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

* Covid-19: Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency taking Ministry of Health back to court over Māori vaccination data



“How many times do we have to go to court with these guys? The ministry knew this last year when we asked it for the data, but it is extremely reluctant to provide us with anything.”

Tamihere said if it had access to the data it would be able to text and email the families of Māori children who are eligible for the vaccine.

Jason Dorday/Stuff John Tamihere is sincere when he expresses concerns about the lower rate of vaccination among Māori, but how does that weigh up against people’s right to keep their medical information private?

Then individual Whānau Ora providers, in areas such as south Auckland, would be able to target specific communities with large numbers of unvaccinated people.

He said the agency's ongoing legal battle to get the Ministry of Health to release data on all unvaccinated Māori in North Island had already cost it about $450,000.

And while it would seek to recover costs after last month’s High Court decision, he said it would still have to foot some of the bill.

Tamihere said the whole legal battle has been a huge waste of taxpayers’ money.

RNZ University of Canterbury professor and Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank told RNZ in a few days it would be clear how much Omicron may have spread following Sunday's community case.

The agency took legal action against the ministry last year for refusing to release details of all eligible Māori in the North Island who had not been vaccinated.

The outcome of a High Court hearing, released on November 1, ruled against the Ministry, asking it to reconsider its decision to withhold the data.

But on November 5, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield contacted the agency to say the ministry had reviewed its earlier decision and would not be releasing the information.

The Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency then went back to the court to ask for the data and last month the High Court ruled in its favour.

And while the Ministry of Health had already begun to share some data, the High Court directed it to reconsider its decision within 72 hours.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Te Puea Winiata is the chief executive of south Auckland’s Turuki Healthcare.

The ministry has since provided the agency with information on unvaccinated Māori aged 12 and up.

Te Puea Winiata is the chief executive of south Auckland’s Turuki Healthcare.

The primary health provider has been busy this week with the start of the child vaccine roll-out.

Winiata has been a vocal supporter of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency in its legal action and said it's important for providers delivering the vaccine to know where to target.

“Any data that can tell us where there are pockets of whānau and children who haven’t been vaccinated is helpful,” she said. “So I just don’t understand: why the Ministry of Health withholding the information?”

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.