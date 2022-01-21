Covid-19: Auckland 'could see 1800 Omicron cases daily' at peak of any outbreak

University of Canterbury professor and Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank told RNZ in a few days it would be clear how much Omicron may have spread following Sunday's community case.

The Auckland region could see up to 1800 Omicron cases a day at the peak of any outbreak, new modelling released by Counties Manukau District Health Board shows.

But University of Auckland epidemiologist Rod Jackson says he thinks the figures underestimate the true impact the strain of Covid-19 could have in Tāmaki Makaurau.

There has been a surge in Omicron case numbers around the world since the variant was first detected in November, including in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Data suggests the hospitalisation and mortality rates for the new variant are lower than Delta, but the new strain of the virus is far more contagious.

In a statement, the DHB said it expected to see a rapid rise in cases to occur over a six-week period, before numbers flattened off over the next month and then decline.

“Using a hypothetical date of 1st February 2022 as the beginnings of a community outbreak, we can project peak case numbers across the region of up to approx. 1500-1800 per day by March and April 2022 before dropping to between 150-330 per day, through May-September 2022,” it said.

“Over the same period we are modelling approx. 175-190 monthly Omicron hospitalisations in March and April, falling to between 45-70 Covid-related hospitalisations throughout the months of May-September.”

LAUREN DECICCA/Getty Images University of Auckland epidemiologist Rod Jackson says the country needs to buy some time to ensure as many people as possible are vaccinated and receive booster shots before the country is hit by an Omicron outbreak.

However, Jackson questioned the accuracy of the projections.

“My gut feeling is the Counties Manukau DHB is underestimating the potential case numbers. I was just speaking to someone in ACT [Australian Capital Territory], the most vaccinated state in Australia, and they are still seeing close to 1000 cases a day.”

The state has a population of just 431,826 people, compared to Auckland’s population of 1.7 million.

But Jackson said there were still many unanswered questions about Omicron, which made modelling a potential outbreak a difficult task.There were also major variables between countries and states that had to be factored in.

Compared to Delta, Omicron would spread “much more rapidly unless we act together”, he said.

“Other than introducing a Chinese-style hard lockdown, all we can do is slow down the speed of its spread. That way we can make it as manageable as possible.”

The DHB's director of population health Gary Jackson, who conducted the modelling, said the projections were based on the growth rates for Omicron case numbers seen in Australia.

The estimates had to be moderated as the number of cases during the previous Delta outbreak were much higher across the Tasman.

“We didn’t put out big tables of data for people to pore over. These are broad numbers for planning purposes,” he said.

“So if we see an increase in people being hospitalised how are we going to deal with it? Will we have enough triage staff and will we have enough doctors?”

He said Rod Jackson’s comparison with case numbers in ACT had to be qualified, as the Australian state shares a border with New South Wales which has been an epicentre for the Australian Omicron outbreak.