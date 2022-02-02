Covid-19: Hurunui Council confident in systems should Omicron outbreak occur

With omicron now in the community, the government's message has been clear: get your booster.

A district council in North Canterbury has introduced a vaccine mandate for its facilities, despite not recording vaccination details for its 187 employees and volunteers.

However, the Hurunui District Council said its employees would be required to show their My Vaccine Pass, alongside members of the public, to access council facilities.

The council was previously not enforcing vaccine requirements at its facilities, nor for its 187 employees, contractors and volunteers, but had been in talks with employees over an internal vaccination policy since last month.

The country's shift into the red setting of the Covid-19 Traffic Light System framework forced the hand of council bosses last week.

“It’s about everyone’s protection, we need to keep our staff healthy, so they can help keep the community healthy,” council chief executive Hamish Dobbie said.

The council had responded to ensure essential services could continue to be delivered “should widespread community transmission become an issue”, he said.

“Our teams will see changes within their own operations, but as far as the people of Hurunui are concerned, things will carry on as normal.”

When asked if any employees and contractors had been affected by the restrictions, Dobbie said most employees were required to spend more time working remotely.

Anyone accessing Hurunui District Council premises will need to show their vaccine pass to enter.

“In addition to the requirement for vaccine passports, essential service teams have implemented their planned split into non-contact bubbles, the main office has been reconfigured to decrease occupation and maximise distancing.

“We continue to monitor the information provided about community transmission to ascertain whether there are other steps that we can take to further minimise the impact of Omicron on our staff and the services we deliver.”

Other councils throughout the mainland had opted not to enforce vaccine requirements for its staff.

Hamish Dobbie, Hurunui District Council chief executive, says the council will take further steps to minimise the imapct of Omicron if needed.

The Marlborough District Council was still finalising its draft vaccine policy, which began on January 11, and was not introducing vaccine pass requirements at council premises.

The Gore District Council was not requiring people to produce a vaccination pass to enter its facilities.

It was revealed last week the Christchurch City Council had let go of 13 staff due to their vaccination status.