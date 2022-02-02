Labour shortage hitting Mid-Canterbury harvest season

Brook Nettleton, at Bluegrass Contracting, is holding an open day to find new drivers for the summer harvest season. (First published in August 2020)

It’s known as the breadbasket of New Zealand, but Mid-Canterbury workers could become burnt out trying to complete this year’s harvest.

The issue is a worker shortage due to delays in skilled overseas workers getting into the country, locals say.

The Government announced changes in December to the class exemption scheme and securing more visas for overseas workers, but the amendment was only actioned last Friday.

Ashburton mayor and farmer Neil Brown said workers would likely burn out trying to get this year’s harvest completed.

“I’m reasonably certain the harvest will be done but what it’s doing is the farm staff and contractors that are available are working harder and longer, and they will burn out.

“[The harvest] is a farmer’s income, so they will do everything they can to get it on time and beat the weather.”

Consumers will be hoping they do, or they will face further price spikes.

The disappointing factor for Brown is that the visa issue has been an ongoing discussion with the Government for two years.

“And it hasn’t been remedied.”

Supplied Federated Farmers Mid-Canterbury president David Clark says "there is massive pressure on everybody" this harvest season in the absence of the skilled overseas workers.

Federated Farmers Mid-Canterbury president David Clark said there was not much farmers and contractors could do other than get on with the job.

“We are all working long hours and if the weather turns against us in the harvest it’s going to be a massive problem.”

Methven-based May Brothers Contracting managing director and harvesting manager Phil May said delays in getting overseas workers would have a massive impact.

“We are having to train and upskill people, but you can only do so much and that takes time.”

Pre-Covid, they usually got about 25 workers in for the harvest season, he said.

They were about 10 staff short this season, meaning the staff they did have were working some long hours.

JAIME PITT-MACKAY/ASHBURTON GUARDIAN Ashburton mayor Neil Brown worries harvest workers will burn out due to heavy workloads and staff shortages.

“It’s not ideal and frustrating as you feel for the staff you do have, but harvest doesn’t stop for anyone.”

Clark said with the Government being aware of the issue, its continued mishandling was another slap in the face for primary industry.

“The agriculture minister needs to be the minister of primary industry and actually go into bat for us.

“If it wasn’t for the primary sector in New Zealand this country would be hanging up the in receivership sign.”

The continued delays meant the much-needed workers would probably not arrive until it was too late, if they came at all, he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Hay harvesting on the Darling Farm just south of Timaru.

“[The Government] seem to think we will just magic up some locals to do this work.”

The issue was that it was seasonal work, providing jobs for three to five months, he said.

“You can’t offer someone a full time permanent position. You need a big peak workforce.”

Before Covid-19 restricted travel, northern hemisphere workers readily arrived here for harvest, and New Zealand workers reciprocated by heading north in winter, he said.

This summer, farmers and contractors were having to make do with the local staff at their disposal.