Supply chain delays hit Ashburton’s $56m Civic Centre build

Ashburton's new $56.75m Library and Civic Centre project is facing delays and price pressure due to Covid, supply chain issues, inflation, and last year’s flood.

Ashburton's new library and civic centre appears set to be delayed by months due to supply chain issues – and a budget blowout could come with it.

Delays in the construction industry caused by global and national supply chain issues mean the council’s $56.75 million project is likely to be delayed by months, and the council chief executive has suggested those delays and the rising prices of building materials will likely affect the cost of the project too.

The project’s original completion date was the end of this year, but it is now not likely to be finished until the second quarter of 2023.

Council chief executive Hamish Riach said supply chain issues were well documented, and it was not unexpected that it would affect the council’s new building too.

The highest rate of inflation since 1990 and an extremely tight labour market were also having an impact, he said.

“There has been significant escalation in all construction materials, freight costs and procurement delay due to national and international supply chain shortages across the wider New Zealand construction industry.

“This is compounded by national building consents and construction activity being at an all-time high.”

Covid-related pressures had been felt across New Zealand “and certainly council’s own project is feeling the impact”, Riach said.

“It should be noted that while council’s budget has not been exceeded to date and is not currently subject to any change, the cost pressures are very real.

“We will continue to update the community on these pressures as the build continues throughout the year and into 2023.”

THE DETAIL/RNZ Shipping gridlock, empty shelves, a depleted workforce, record building permits and the rise of house prices have shaped the building industry. (First published December 14, 2021)

Tradespeople and building suppliers across the country are struggling to get their hands on basic materials such as exterior and interior cladding, which is causing long delays that are doubling some build times.

The May 2021 flooding event also contributed to delays onsite.

As a result of all these pressures, the timeline for completion of the civic centre has been pushed back from late 2022 to a likely second quarter 2023 completion date.

The council continues to closely monitor budget and progress of the project, with the Project Control Group – representing councillors, senior council staff, and external design and project management experts – meeting on a monthly basis.

The building is being constructed by Naylor Love Canterbury and about 50 different subcontractors and suppliers are contributing to the job.

The council was awarded $20m for the building from Government in July 2020, under the Covid stimulus “shovel-ready” scheme.