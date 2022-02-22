Skills trump representation for Waitara’s Pekapeka millions, says regional council

Under the act, some of the proceeds from leasehold land sales are to be used to support the restoration, protection and enhancement of the Waitara River. (file photo)

Taranaki Regional Council wants spending on Waitara River from selling the Pekapeka block to be determined by skills, rather than representation.

The council is trying to hammer out an agreement with iwi and hapū to shape the spending of money from selling Waitara land taken in the Taranaki Wars.

Four years ago, Parliament ruled that Pekapeka block sections could be sold to leaseholders and some of the proceeds used to restore, protect and enhance Waitara River and its catchment.

Sale proceeds were predicted to total $34 million; so far, some $19 million has been raised for river health.

The Pekapeka law requires a fifty-fifty co-governance Waitara River Committee be set up by the regional council, iwi connected to the river, and hapū of Waitara.

TRC can nominate five committee members, with four nominated by iwi of the Waitara River Authorities (Te Atiawa, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Mutunga and potentially Ngāti Ruanui) and one by Te Kōwhatu Tū Moana Trust (representing Manukōrihi and Otarāua hapū).

In a 50-paragraph paper, council officials spent just two paragraphs on a “representative approach” where iwi, hapū, and council would each appoint people to represent their perspectives on the Waitara River Committee.

Instead the council officials recommended appointing committee members to meet “functional skills” such as river management and other “generalist governance and financial management skills.”

They said the ten members would be appointed not to represent each party, but instead by unanimous consent of iwi, hapū and council.

First, the Waitara River Authorities (iwi), Te Kōwhatu Tū Moana (hapū), and TRC would together decide the skills needed, and pick a small selection panel. The panel, with a governance consultant, would interview and recommend appointees.

On Monday councillors voted in favour of all parties joining the skills-based approach, rejecting another option which would see some iwi or hapū opting out to choose their own appointees.

But it is not clear that iwi and hapū will agree.

Councillor Neil Walker cautioned that while the TRC was “looking from our side”, iwi and hapū may see it differently.

“We’ve got to be very careful not to kind’ve take their prerogatives from them, so that they don’t get the feeling we’re actually pushing them along.”

TRC chief executive Steve Ruru said he had been meeting with iwi chief executives, but iwi boards would have to sign off any decisions.

“I’ve been primarily talking to three of the chief executives who certainly like me are there representing their organisation – but obviously they’ve got to go back to their governance bodies to get the appropriate governance mandate.”

The officers’ paper to councillors said iwi and hapū were also considering joining forces to choose their half of the committee.

“Officers understand that the iwi authorities and Te Kōwhatu are also exploring the option of using a common process to identify and select the five individuals that they collectively are able to nominate under the Act.”

Te Kotahitanga o Te Ātiawa’s chief executive had been consulting with the pou ārahi for Te Kōwhatu Tū Moana, but council has yet to speak with Ngāti Ruanui.

The law requires the Waitara River Committee reach unanimous consensus decisions whenever possible, with majority decisions a last resort.

The officers’ paper said that was another reason for iwi, hapū and council to collectively choose the committee “to have a high level of confidence in its membership and work.”

“If there is going to be tension about who is appointed to the committee it is better for those issues to ‘surface’ and be resolved before the committee is formed.”

“A level of difference between the parties at this stage is likely to create problems at a later date.”

Ruru said agreement was shaping up on one issue; iwi and hapū seem to prefer the Pekapeka funds be the springboard for a perpetual fund to look after Waitara River for future generations, rather than funding projects for a defined period until it was all spent.

He said that might mean boosting the fund with philanthropic or Crown contributions.

The New Plymouth District Council (Waitara Lands) Act 2018 sets out that some of the proceeds from leasehold land sales be used to support the restoration, protection and enhancement of the Waitara River and its catchment.

Thirty percent would be spent in Waitara township and lower catchment with seventy percent used across the whole catchment.

The funds must be spent on things within the role of the regional council, including:

• planning of land and coast restoration and management

• economic development planning

• planning of transport infrastructure development

• civil defence and emergency preparedness, including marae preparedness planning

• natural hazards risk management

• protection of cultural heritage and biodiversity

• development of Waitara hapū planning documents that are relevant to the Council’s functions

• development of the relationship between Waitara hapū and the Council.