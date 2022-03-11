Diabetes NZ to kick-start campaign for Pharmac funding for glucose monitors

Diabetes NZ is set to launch a campaign, calling on Pharmac to fund next-generation glucose monitors for diabetics.

And for one south Auckland diabetic, the funding can’t come soon enough.

The monitors are the size of a mobile phone and operate via a small sensor which is attached to a patient’s arm.

They then get continual, up-to-date readings of their blood sugar levels via the device, or on a cellphone app.

Paddy Spring has type 1 diabetes and has been using a flash glucose monitor since 2021 after having a bad car crash when his blood sugar levels suddenly dropped.

The 60-year-old Papakura resident said the device, which he paid for himself, allowed him to track his glucose levels over the space of a day. Both he and his wife Maree are sent alerts if they drop below a safe threshold.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff Paddy Spring has been using a flash glucose monitor since 2021. The device allows him to track his glucose levels over the space of a day and he is sent alerts if they drop below a safe threshold.

Spring said the monitor had been life-changing after living with the disease for 30 years.

He said the traditional testing systems, which were Government funded, relied on a patient pricking their finger for a blood sample, often multiple times a day.

However, they only gave patients a one-off reading and didn't tell them what their readings had been over the past 24 hours.

Spring said he paid $220 a month for the sensors, but there were a lot of diabetics who couldn't afford them.

“It would be nice if I didn’t have to pay for them and there are a lot of other people who would access this technology if it was funded by Pharmac,” he said.

123RF A continuous glucose monitor lets users test their blood sugar with a scanner or phone.

“I think Pharmac needs to fund them, purely because it’s preventative medicine. It helps provide much better healthcare for people like me and will ultimately prevent some of the many complications that diabetes can bring on.”

Diabetes NZ chief executive Heather Verry said the organisation was set to start a campaign for Pharmac to fund the monitors, which would help improve the lives of thousands of people with the condition.

“The technology to live a normal, healthy life for people with diabetes is there, but Kiwis aren’t being given access to it,” she said.

Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams said it was evaluating two funding applications for glucose monitors.

“This means they are products we would like to fund when we have the available budget,” she said.

Williams said Pharmac’s annual budget paid for medicines that were already funded and if there was money left over, or if it received a budget boost, it could be used to fund new treatments.

“We’ll always have medicines and devices that we’d want to fund when, or if, we have more money available.”