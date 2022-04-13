New Northland Regional Council chief executive to join Tai Tokerau leaders’ change wave

The Hundertwasser Art Centre and Wairau Māori Art Gallery has finally opened in Whangārei, nearly three decades after the late Austrian artist first designed the building.

Northland Regional Council is appointing senior manager Jonathan Gibbard as its new chief executive-tumuaki after a year-long recruitment process.

Gibbard is currently Northland Regional Council’s (NRC’s) group manager – environmental services and will start his new role on October 1. His appointment was announced on Wednesday.

He will helm a staff of 294 and planned $28.9 million capital and $67.3m operational budget for the 2022/2023 financial year.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Just 67% of Northland local government leaders confirmed as vaccinated

* Northland Regional Council votes for Māori constituencies: Councillor resigns, walks out

* Longtime Northland politician and former Whangārei mayor Craig Brown dies

* Northland local body elections: Balancing growth with the environment key issue



NRC is New Zealand’s northernmost regional council among 11 nationally.

Gibbard, 42, was chosen from a shortlist of four applicants after a year-long search. NRC tendered for the chief executive’s recruitment job via the government electronic tender service in June last year.

Gibbard has worked at NRC in three stints. The first was as a coastal policy analyst from 2002 to 2005. He returned as a senior coastal policy analyst in 2007. Gibbard rejoined the council in 2015 as its group manager – strategy, governance and engagement and assumed his current role as group manager – environmental services in July 2020.

The new chief executive-tumuaki lives at Tūtūkākā with his partner and son. His appointment is for a five-year term.

Northland Regional Council/Supplied Jonathan Gibbard has been appointed as the new chief executive-tumuaki of Northland Regional Council after a year-long recruitment process.

NRC chair Penny Smart said Gibbard’s appointment had come after a year-long exhaustive search.

"We were very pleased with the calibre of applicants for the chief executive-tumuaki role and Mr Gibbard stood out in terms of his in-depth knowledge of regional council work and his proven ability to lead in transformational change," Smart said.

Current NRC chief executive Malcolm Nicolson will finish with the council at the end of September. Nicolson has helmed the council since early 2012.

He is retiring to his 152-hectare farm near Kawakawa where he plans to develop an ecotourism venture.

Gibbard’s appointment is part of seismic change facing Northland local government leadership this year. He is one of three new Northland council chief executives taking the management helm between March and October.

Far North District Council’s new chief executive Blair King began in March. Whangārei District Council’s new chief executive Simon Weston will start soon.

This means Kaipara District Council’s chief executive Louise Miller will by the end of the year be Northland’s longest-serving council chief executive.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Local Government and Far North Mayor John Carter will not be seeking re-election at the October 8 local government elections. Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai will also not be standing again.

Kaipara Mayor Dr Jason Smith is standing again, meaning if re-elected he will be the only incumbent Mayor from Auckland North.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is not standing at the next elections.

The NRC Chair’s role is selected differently from district council Mayors. NRC candidates stand to be councillors. Elected councillors then choose their Chair.

NRC Chair Smart is "as yet undecided" about whether she will be standing again in the October elections.

Gibbard will manage an organisation in an area with about 195,000 people across a 13,940 square kilometres. NRC deals with one of New Zealand’s longest coastlines, stretching 3200 kilometres from Mangawhai on the east coast to Cape Reinga then south to near Kaiwaka on the west coast.

NRC manages Northland’s air, land, freshwater and coastal resources. It also co-ordinates civil defence, transport and economic development, according to the council website.

Its mission is to work with its people and partners to create a healthy environment, strong economy and resilient communities.