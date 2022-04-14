Watercare kick-starts work on new $60m Redoubt Rd reservoir

The Tōtara Park reservoir will be one part of Watercare's long term plan to upgrade Auckland's water systems.

Watercare has started work on a new 45 million litre water reservoir in Manukau’s Tōtara Park.

The council-controlled organisation says the Redoubt Rd project, which is estimated to cost $60 million, will help future-proof Auckland’s water supply and cater for the region’s future growth.

The Redoubt Rd site is home to three other reservoirs, which hold more than 80 per cent of Auckland’s water supply before it is piped throughout the region.

A Watercare spokesperson said the new water storage facility, which was expected to be completed in 2024, was central to its plans to increase the amount of water it took from the Waikato River.

“This reservoir in combination with our existing reservoirs at Redoubt Rd will receive water from our Waikato and Ardmore water treatment plants, before it is distributed across the Auckland region,” she said.

“This will continue once resource consent is granted for an increased take from the Waikato River.”

Stephen Forbes/Stuff Watercare processes 175 million litres of water a day from the Waikato River and has received consent to take up to 300 million litres. The decision is currently subject to an appeal by Waikato-Tainui. (File photo)

Watercare applied to take an additional 150 million litres per day from the river following Auckland’s 2020 drought.

The 20-year consent was approved by a Board of Inquiry in January, but Waikato-Tainui has since launched an appeal against the decision.Watercare processes 175 million litres of water a day from the Waikato River and has received consent to take up to 300 million litres. The decision is currently subject to an appeal by Waikato-Tainui.

“As our city grows, we need to ensure our drinking water supply continues to be resilient and reliable,” the spokesperson said.

“Additional storage is needed for the current water supply derived from our southern network, as well as the extra 150 million litres per day, to provide extra resilience and cater for future growth.”

SIMON RUNTING/Supplied Watercare chief executive Jon Lamonte says with Auckland's population set to grow by over 400,000 over the next 20 years it needs to make sure the city has the required infrastructure to cope.

The new reservoir is also expected to provide additional storage and provide a buffer during peak demand.

“There are plans for additional reservoirs in the future at the Redoubt Rd site and also at Runciman Rd, Pukekohe East.”

The project is part of Watercare’s $18.5 billion asset management plan released in July 2021. It will upgrade the city’s water supply and infrastructure over the next two decades.

Watercare chief executive Jon Lamonte said Auckland’s population was expected to grow by more than 400,000 in the next two decades.

“We’ve got to be ahead of that and make sure we’ve got the infrastructure in place.”

Other projects in the plan include the upgrades of the region’s two largest wastewater treatment plants at Māngere and Rosedale, the Central Interceptor and Western Isthmus projects, and the staged development of a new water treatment plant near Tuakau.