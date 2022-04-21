West Coast rivers extremely low

The Grey River mouth, with Cobden to the left, Blaketown, front right, and Greymouth right rear.

West Coast rivers have been extremely low in the past month in line with low-rain periods, the lowest for up to nine years.

A hydrology and rain events report tabled at the West Coast Regional Council said many of the region's rivers were sitting “just under” or near their seven-day mean annual low flow (MALF).

“With no rain in the forecast, these rivers will continue to drop,” the report said.

Council monitoring staff were keeping a close eye to ensure accuracy in the low flow values.

The planning and science report noted the MALF was used to gauge how low a river was compared to previous years, the mean being of the annual lowest flow for all years on record (using a seven-day average).

Excluding the Haast and Buller rivers, the low reading for the majority of rivers were based on provisional flow readings from March 28.

Comparison of those flows to regional council archived data showed the two most 'recent' low flow periods with similar values, if not lower, were in February to April 2014, and February to March 2013.

In 2014 from February to mid-April there were two and a half months of low flows with small amounts of rainfall resulting in small rises in river flows for the period.In February-March 2013 rainfall recording instruments did not record any rainfall for six weeks.

Acting planning and science team leader Rachel Vaughan said it was interesting to note “the up and down” weather for the year.

Cr Stuart Challenger said it also showed “one size does not fit all” in comparing other years and what had happened in February with Buller.

“You are hammering the point.”

Vaughan said water contact testing had also finished for the year.

The routine water quality monitoring including lake and river sampling ended in March in line with the statutory monitoring period.