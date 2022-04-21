Authorities building flood protection wall after February flood

The Wanganui River at Harihari on the West Coast.

A 1-kilometre-long flood protection wall is being built near Harihari in the continuing aftermath of February's extreme weather event on the West Coast.

The same storm caused damage throughout the region, including rockwork on the true right of the Taramakau River, protecting about a dozen Taramakau Settlement farms upstream from Kumara.

West Coast Regional Council director of operations Randal Beal said council staff had been heavily involved in flood damage assessments for rating district assets since February, as well as offering advice and support to affected landowners outside the rating districts.

Numerous sites within the Wanganui River rating district at Harihari suffered “severe damage” on the true right of the river, washing away a large chunk of a working dairy farm on the Wanganui Flat.

READ MORE:

* DOC should chip in for flood protection work – Harihari farmers

* Rates soar as West Coast Regional Council tackles climate, legislation changes

* West Coast flood: Westport ratepayers baulked at $10m protection scheme in 2017



The erosion stretched over about 1km.

During the storm a bulldozer was used to train the floodwaters away from the eroded area to prevent further damage and to allow for remedial works, at a cost of more than $35,000.

A tender to build a low height stopbank about 1km long has been awarded for over $124,000, bringing the total bill for local farmers to nearly $160,000 for the February floods.

Beal said about 3000 tonnes of rock was being trucked from a goldmine site at nearby Lake Ianthe, plus large volumes of bulk fill.

“The contractor will also try to salvage rock from the existing damaged rock structures to utilise on the stopbank.”

Joanne Naish/Stuff The Buller River bridge at Westport just after high tide on Thursday evening. (First published February 10, 2022)

The Wanganui rating district currently had up to $500,000 in the kitty, he said.

Meanwhile, the Taramakau rating district also faced a big repair bill after February. Repairs had now been completed for $115,000.

Beal said a claim to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) would be submitted for the work and if accepted would see 60% of the total cost reimbursed to the rating district.

Work was also now under way on the planned stage one flood protection work on the true right of the Waiho (Waiau) River at Franz Josef Glacier.