Catchments at critical threshold for erosion

Some West Coast stream catchments are at a critical erosion point due to the loss of vegetation killed off by Cyclone Ita eight years ago.

A case study by West Coast Regional Council engineer Paulette Birchfield on river and slope stability in the catchment of Lake Stream, a tributary of Mt Rochfort behind Westport, and on hillsides above Barrytown, show they are at “a threshold condition” and now at a point of “mass movement” ranging from 'soil creep' to landslides.

Council director of operations Randal Beal said the effects were being monitored at various sites and becoming critical.

Barrytown was a prime example: “It's like a rainforest flash coming down – it's causing a lot of issues,” Beal said.

In Buller, Lake Stream was now at a stage where action was going to be needed to mitigate against potential impact on State Highway 67, just east of The Pines Tavern, where the road turns north towards Waimangaroa.

It would have to be addressed by the council to protect the road, although who paid was not known at this stage.

“Lake Stream is getting worse. It's outside the rating district,” Beal said.

Birchfield said in her report “multiple landslides” had occurred in the upper catchment at Lake Stream, some due to Cyclone Ita and others the result of the weather bomb in February.

A huge volume of material had yet to be carried downstream from the slips, meaning the main flow of the stream could now rapidly change direction – and take any number of other flow paths during future heavy rainfall events, she said.

Supplied Landslides on deforested slopes above Barrytown.

Council chairman Allan Birchfield said the report provided context on the responsibilities of the council to address impacts.

He said one landowner impacted by Lake Stream slip debris had been targeted by council compliance staff for cleaning it up without consent.

“There does need to be a bit of co-operation between the engineering side [of the council] and the compliance staff, where advice is being given. It's not a good look for the council when people get stuck in the middle ... the property below was prosecuted for cleaning it up. We really need to get that right.”

Paulette Birchfield’s report said the threshold for slope movement was affected by many factors including climate, rainfall, seismic activity, pore water pressure, slope angle, aspect, soil cohesion, vegetation growth and elevation.

DAVID WALKER/Stuff Barrytown resident Colin Reid was surprised at the force of Tuesday's winds and said it felt far worse than Cyclone Ita in 2014. (First published February 21, 2018)

“One triggering event such as intense rainfall or earthquake in isolation is not always enough to initiate the crossing of a threshold in slope stability. Other destabilising factors may be necessary to precondition the slope.”

An example of the destabilising factors was when trees were felled by Cyclone Ita in 2014 across isolated sections of the hills above Barrytown.

“The preparatory factor was the hill slopes gradual loss of shear strength as the root systems of the felled trees decayed. After approximately two years the slopes began failing due to the triggering factor of heavy rainfall,” Birchfield said.

“A sustaining/controlling factor was the slope angle and the nature of the hill slope material.”

The resulting landslides provided a “sudden input” of sediment and woody debris to the rivers and streams.