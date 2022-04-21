Three Waters lobby group says there's 'still time to find a solution’

The Government will push ahead with Three Waters reform despite considerable opposition. Video first published on October 27, 2021.

Some common ground between community leaders and the Government on Three Waters has been recognised, Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon says.

But whether the Communities 4 Local Democracy (C4LD) group’s efforts to halt the roll-out of the controversial reforms remain to be seen after it continues to lobby for “more workable” alternative options.

Gordon, who is serving as deputy chair of the group, was recently joined by fellow North Canterbury mayors Marie Black and Craig Mackle, and other council representatives, for a presentation to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta in Wellington.

A 10-point proposal has been floated by the group, which it believes can achieve “broad and cross-party support”.

Some of the key points of the alternative model centre around meaningful community asset property rights, a “national and objective” subsidy scheme and a partnership with mana whenua around investment decision-making.

“The whole local government sector is eager to partner and work with the Government to turn this around and find a lasting solution that councils and communities can all support,” Gordon said.

He said the minister and her officials were interested in the model and asked several questions of the group.

“We received an acknowledgement from the minister that we agree on several key points,” he said.

“There is still time to find a lasting solution that addresses Three Waters concerns while retaining localism.”

North Canterbury’s community leaders continue to speak out on the current proposal.

Black said the reforms were not fit for purpose for such districts like Hurunui.

“These mega entities will never have the same level of community connection and responsiveness of a locally managed and delivered alternatives such as the C4LD have provided.”

Mackle said the Government's preferred model did not build on local knowledge, or its partnership with iwi.

“These are all core elements to effective reform, and I'll be astounded if the Government continue to push ahead despite almost universal feedback against this.”

The presentation was followed with a letter to Mahuta, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson.

Three Waters: Mayor says C4LD group ‘sadly misrepresented’ on iwi partnership

Gordon believes the Three Waters’ Communities 4 Local Democracy group has been “misrepresented” around its ongoing relationship with iwi.

Simmering tensions between councils and mana whenua have ensued as the group continues to lobby against the controversial Three Water reforms.

The group has reiterated its commitment towards a “positive” ongoing partnership with iwi Maori, after Ngai Tahu leaders raised concerns around a lack of engagement and the group's objectives.

Some councils in the South Island have recently reconsidered moves to join the group, in order to reconcile strained relationships with their iwi partners.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel recently apologised to chair of TeKura Taka Pini, the Ngāi Tahu freshwater group, Dr Te Maire Tau for not engaging with its local runanga around a decision to join C4LD.

The Dunedin City Council also reversed a decision to join the group last month.

Gordon said the collective observes the importance of developing "strong and meaningful" partnerships with iwi Māori for the future of Three Waters.

“I believe this is a point that is often and unfortunately misrepresented about the group,” he said.

"We have reached out on a number of occasions to brief Ngai Tahu on our position and we will continue to seek the opportunity for ongoing discussion as partners."

Tau, whose family lives at Tuahiwi Marae, recently indicated to Newsroom its relationship with the Waimakariri District Council was in jeopardy.

At a recent council meeting, Gordon said he was committed to a strong iwi relationship, but it may be a case of “agreeing to disagree” on Three Waters.

In its proposed model, the Communities 4 Local Democracy said in regards to investment decisions, water asset owners should seek “authentic discussions with mana whenua” that consider co-design and partnership arrangements that acknowledge and enable Te Tiriti based pathways at a local and regional level.

However, Gordon said there was not a “fixed view” on how it would best achieve this.

“The alternative reform models we’ve investigated have been shown to have better outcomes for iwi Māori partnership by allowing morelocal focus and responsiveness than a remote bureaucracy.”