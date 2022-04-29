Waka Kotahi says new $38m Māngere bridge on track despite setbacks

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says a project to build a new $38m walking and cycleway over the Manukau Harbour is on track to be completed this year, despite Covid-19 setbacks.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency project to build a new walking and cycleway over the Manukau Harbour is still on track and will be completed this year, despite a cost blow-out and the impact of Covid-19 on its construction.

The 2018 Auckland Regional Land Transport Plan shows the project was originally expected to cost $16 million, but its projected price tag has since grown to $38m.

Work on the project was also impacted by Covid-19 and came to a grinding halt during the alert level 4 lockdown in 2020.

But according to Waka Kotahi the project, which will provide a new link between Onehunga and Māngere, will still be delivered on time and will open to the public in September.

The Old Māngere Bridge, which connected the two suburbs, was more than 100 years old and was closed for good in late 2018 due to safety concerns.

Work on the new walking and cycleway started in late 2019.

In a statement on the project Waka Kotahi said it would be an asset for cyclists and pedestrians, as well as the wider community.

“When open, the bridge will provide not only an important strategic connection as part of the wider walking and cycling network in Auckland, but also become a place for whānau and friends to gather, sit and even enjoy a spot of fishing.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency A time-lapse video shows progress being made on the Old Māngere Bridge replacement project.

Waka Kotahi said the Manukau Harbour had long been an important food source for the area and the old bridge was a popular fishing spot for a number of generations.

And during public consultation for the project people from the local community said they would like to see that tradition continue.

Waka Kotahi national manager of infrastructure delivery Mark Kinvig said the bridge's deck will be 8-metres wide with two fishing bays extending that to 12-metres and bench seating for people to sit and enjoy the harbour views.

He said the new walking and cycleway will also feature some links to the old bridge it is replacing.

Supplied An artist's impression of what the new $38m walking and cycleway bridge between Mangere and Onehunga is expected to look like when it is finished.

“We felt the bridge is such an important slice of history it’s important to hold on to some of it, so, we collaborated with Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga on ways to preserve the materials and these will be used in the landscaping around the abutments of the new bridge,” Kinvig said.

Artwork on the bridge, designed in partnership with mana whenua, will reflect the area’s history and the fact the Ōtāhuhu portage was an important passage for many waka that travelled through the area.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency was approached for comment on the project’s cost.

Regional manager for infrastructure delivery Stephen Collett said the cost estimate for the project had been $38m since construction work started on it in 2019.