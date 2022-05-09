Poutini Ngāi Tahu areas excluded from ‘outstanding natural areas’

A panorama of an identified area of outstanding natural character in the Taramakau River Valley looking towards Jacksons and Otira in Westland. Hohonu Range is to the left, the Bald Range middle distance, and the flank of Mt Turiwhate is to the right.

Most private land as well as Poutini Ngāi Tahu reserve land identified as having outstanding natural landscape values will not be covered in the proposed one district plan for the West Coast.

A new report updating identification of outstanding natural landscape and outstanding natural coastal areas for the proposed Te Tai o Poutini Plan (TTPP) prompted some discussion at the committee charged with leading the process to renew a prior commitment to keep Māori reserve land outside the plan's jurisdiction.

A 2013 report identifying outstanding natural landscapes for the West Coast has been updated, however the latest version overlaps over areas of Māori reserve at Bruce Bay.

Iwi representative Paul Madgwick, a member of the TTPP committee, raised the issue after earlier bringing up the issue of significant natural areas taking in Māori reserve.

READ MORE:

* Grey area for significant natural areas on West Coast

* Iwi plea to keep jet boats off cultural important West Coast rivers

* Poutini Ngāi Tahu reject mention of other iwi in new district plan

* Recognition for Māori in new district plan for West Coast



TTPP principal planner Lois Easton said the 2013 version identifying outstanding natural landscapes had been substantially reviewed and there was a reduction in private land areas previously covered.

The next step was to finalise mapping for each identified area in the latest revision.

Madgwick said he did not agree that the area at Bruce Bay had been “plonked over the top” of a lot of Maori land. The identified area was some of “the most sensitive land in the whole of Poutini Ngāi Tau”.

“I don't agree with it, and it needs to be looked at more carefully,” he said.

West Coast regional councillor Laura Coll-McLaughlin of Westport agreed there was an anomaly, noting the Westport town water supply reserve, on the slopes of Mt Rochfort, remained “captured” as a part of an identified outstanding natural landscape.

“A lot of Westport's water supply is an area overlapping that and could make it difficult. We just need to be as enabling as possible because it is a very essential piece of infrastructure,” she said.

Buller District councillor Sharon Roche said the suggested map amendments to the 2013 version now made her question the integrity of the original process.

Easton said if money had been no object the planners would have had the original report completely reviewed given it was nearly a decade old.

“We targeted where we felt there was the greatest need for review,” she said.

Madgwick said despite the intention of the revision, the methodology of it worried him.

“It's obvious from the report and from the mapping there has been an attempt to exclude the private land; but as I said before, not the Māori land. For instance at Bruce Bay it excludes the privately owned farmland in the valley and yet it goes straight over the top of our Māori Reserve land. I mean it's still private land – it's private to us.”

He also said the concern raised about the Westport water supply was valid given it was key infrastructure and he wondered if the natural landscape overlay on that reserve could be “a means of stealth” to scuttle the adjoining Te Kuha mining proposal.

Joanne Carroll/Stuff Regional council chair Allan Birchfield says a “horrendous” amount of land will be affected.

Easton said the proposed mine area in the proposed minerals exclusion zone was already consented.

West Coast Regional Council chairman Allan Birchfield wanted to know if the newly identified areas would prevent mining.

Easton said they had tried to exclude mining areas via the proposed minerals extraction zones.

“Mineral extraction would probably require resource consent in areas of outstanding natural landscape – but it can be mitigated.”

Easton estimated about 55,000 hectares of private land had been included in the 2013 work but would be reduced once all the analysis on the revised assessments was done.

Birchfield said the amount of land to be affected was “horrendous”.

THE DETAIL/RNZ RNZ's podcast The Detail speaks to a West Coast landowner to find out why they are so angry at the latest moves to identify and protect SNAs. (First published June 11, 2021)

“It just seems to be endless, the restrictions we are putting on the small amount of private land that we've got,” he said.

Coll-McLaughlin asked if there was an appetite to exclude Māori Reserve land from the outstanding natural landscape process given the earlier resolution to exclude Poutini Ngāi Tahu land from significant natural area mapping.

“Throughout this plan we have acknowledged that we support tino rangitiratanga of Poutini Ngāi Tahu land versus non-Māori land. It is different, and we have to acknowledge ... we support that,” she said.

The committee voted unanimously to receive the outstanding natural landscape report and to exclude identified areas of Poutini Ngāi Tahu reserve.

* Disclosure: Te Runanga o Makaawhio chairman Paul Madgwick is also the editor of the Greymouth Star. He took no part in the commissioning, writing or editing of this LDR story.