Cost of living key issue as National works to claw back party vote - Luxon

National leader Chris Luxon speaks to a crowd of about 200 people at the Ashburton Event Centre.

He’s pulled the party ahead in the polls but Chris Luxon says there is a lot of work still to be done in the lead up to the election next year.

A lot of that work and National’s direction was laid out during his visit to Ashburton last week.

Luxon said the polls were encouraging but “what they are telling us very clearly is there is a major cost of living crisis”.

Proposed tax cuts, which includes an inflation-related adjustment to the tax brackets, are seen as a driver in the improved polling and there was plenty more populist policy from the National party leader looking to build momentum into next year’s general election.

He said National is "ruthlessly focused on outcomes" but all the talk on policy needs to deliver one outcome before all others, an election win.

The Rangitata electorate was a National stronghold until the last election, when Labour’s Jo Luxton claimed the seat by over 3500 votes.

Luxon and his soon-to-be named new candidate are faced with the challenge of swinging it, and others across the country, if they are to form the next Government.

“We lost party vote in a lot of electorates across the country – in fact all electorates except for Epsom.

“So what we have to do is actually focus on the issues that are really important and the number one that is important to everyone is the cost of living.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Labour’s Jo Luxton claimed the Rangitata electorate – once a National stronghold – in the last election.

He said the party is attracting a number of high calibre potential candidates, including new faces, for vacancies across the country.

The party came under fire for a lack of diversity in the selection process for a new Tauranga MP but Luxton said “it comes down to the best person for the job”.

The party is casting a wider net in searching for candidates looking for “the best person possible, someone who understands the issue locally, and can represent our values”.

The plan is to announce a new Rangitata candidate by the end of the year, kicking off the selection process soon.

“We are definitely not taking this seat for granted and know we have work to do still.”

A lot of that work revolves around challenging the Labour Government's current work, including the Three Waters reforms and the health sector restructure.

Adam Burns/LDR Ashburton mayor Neil Brown quizzed National’s leader about what the party would do with Three Waters.

Ashburton mayor Neil Brown quizzed Luxon on what National’s repeal of the Government’s Three Waters reform will look like.

Luxon said it would be localism and empowering local communities by working with councils for solutions other than a “one-size fits all model”.

Councils have been proposing a multitude of ideas and alternatives he said but they have been frustrated by a Government that has had one model since day one.

He also highlighted the issue of cross subsidisation – something the Ashburton and Selwyn councils are concerned about, and how it will form a bureaucracy that is not responsive to local needs.

He took aim at Labour’s confusing stance around co-governance, something National has no interest in.

Jonathan Leask/LDR Luxon addresses media after his visit to Ashford's in Ashburton on Friday.

Luxon supports the introduction of the national water regulator, Taumata Arowai, to set and enforce the standards, and rather than forming a mega entity, National would work with councils on regionally specific solutions that keep the assets in local hands.

“There is a range of scenarios and solutions that’s available. The key aspect for us is maintaining the asset in local control.”

Part of the root cause for the Three Waters reforms is the issues around infrastructure funding, which affects other sectors including roading, Luxon said.

“We have to fundamentally rethink the financing mechanisms of infrastructure going forward.”

He said there needed to be vision on the priority projects, creativity around finance, regulation that supports it, and execution.

One piece of infrastructure that was first proposed in 2017 was the four-laning of the highway from Rolleston to Ashburton, which remained something National was still right behind, Luxon said.