Drury housing plan: Locals react as development ‘the size of Napier’ gets green light

An aerial photo of the 95 hectares Kiwi Property has been given approval to rezone. It runs along the boundary with Brookfield Rd in the bottom left of the image out to the Hingaia Stream, which runs parallel to the Southern Motorway, and along Great South Rd.

Three of New Zealand’s biggest developers were last week given the green light to develop 330 hectares of land in Drury, which would turn the small, semi-rural town south of Auckland into a new satellite city.

But what do the local residents think of the massive changes earmarked for the area?

Independent hearing commissioners approved the private plan changes of developers Oyster Capital, Fulton Hogan and Kiwi Property in a decision released on Thursday.

The developers applied in July 2020 for the land in East Drury to be rezoned from future urban to a mix of residential, business and open space zones.

READ MORE:

* Auckland mayor hits out at developers’ fast-track plans for Drury

* Drury development: Auckland Council seeks solution over $1 billion infrastructure shortfall

* Auckland Transport voices concerns over Drury redevelopment

* Developers seek to transform Drury in south Auckland



Auckland Council has continued to oppose the plan changes on the grounds it would have to foot the bill for over $1 billion in infrastructure needed for the development to go ahead and can still appeal last week’s decision.

Drury resident Phil Hogan said he was not opposed to the developers’ plans.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff Drury resident Phil Hogan says he is not opposed to the development going ahead but the Auckland Council and ratepayers should not have to pay for the infrastructure that is needed.

But the retired builder said Auckland Council and ratepayers should not have to pick up the tab for the infrastructure that would be needed.

“It should be the developers paying for that,” he said. “They should have the roading and all the rest of the infrastructure in place first.”

Hogan said local residents knew the small semi-rural town was changing and he was happy to see the area grow.

“I just want them to get on with it because it is going to be good for Drury.”

Local resident Riet van der Gulik’s Fitzgerald Rd property is just inside the area Fulton Hogan wants to develop.

“The council is kicking up a bit of a fuss because it will have to pay for the infrastructure but it forgets it will get a whole heap of rates out of it in the long run,” she said.

“We all know Drury is growing and if we have people that need houses you have to provide them,” van der Gulik said. “Progress is progress.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Residents of the Auranga housing development in Auckland's Drury are campaigning to have a proposed train station moved - saying the location they want would be more environmentally friendly.

Murray Wardell lives in Brookfield Rd, which borders the 95-hectare area Kiwi Property wants to develop, which will include a new town centre and commercial district.

He is semi-retired and said he moved to the area four or five years ago because of the lifestyle. But Wardell said he was aware at the time that there were plans to redevelop Drury.

Earthworks have already started at the end of his road and he said some of his neighbours had already sold up and left because they didn’t want to be in the area when the work started.

“It is such a big development,” he said. “It is a city the size of Napier going in here and it is going to be huge.”

Wardell said he would not support the Auckland Council appealing last week’s decision.

“There is no point fighting it because it is going to happen anyway,” he said.

The total population of the Takanini, Drury, Opāheke, Paerata and Pukekohe areas is expected to grow to 120,000 people over the next 30 years.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff was approached for comment. In a statement a spokesman said Auckland Council was currently reviewing last week’s decision and it would have 30 days to lodge an appeal.