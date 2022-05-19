Waka Kotahi spending under the spotlight

Traffic bottlenecks at peak times over the only bridge crossing the Ashburton River in the township of Ashburton.

What Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has spent on consultants in the last four years could have paid for four bridges across the Ashburton River.

For its proposed second urban bridge, the Ashburton District Council has had to produce a business case to see if the project is worth the estimated $40 million investment, so to hear the figures around the agencies spending was not impressive reading for mayor Neil Brown.

Since 2019, Waka Kotahi has spent $145m on consultants, covering things like the environment and planning, and spent only $200m on actual construction.

“It’s a horrendous figure,” Brown said.

“There is obviously too many consultants, designers, and planners and not enough construction workers building stuff.”

Brown supplied an example as the planning and design is under way for the median barrier safety upgrades along State Highway 1 between Rakaia and the Selwyn River, but he was aware there was no budget for the project.

Since 2017, Waka Kotahi has also more than doubled its communications team from 32 staff to 88 – 65 of whom earn $100,000 or more.

That’s over $650,000 on public relations that could be better spent on actual infrastructure, Brown said, as without justification it was a ludicrous figure of communications staff.

The Government is working on a road safety strategy to drive substantial improvements in road safety in New Zealand.

Then there is the Road to Zero campaign, which has almost $200m of spending earmarked to get New Zealand to try and achieve zero road deaths or serious injuries by 2030. About $85m of that has been allocated to advertising activities alone.

“We want to get the road toll down but improvements to roading is money better spent to get the intersections safer, the highways safer than on an [advertising] campaign.”

In February, Waka Kotahi’s James Caygill told Ashburton district councillors that the funding mechanisms for the land transport system were in dire need of a review, and there was a commitment from the crown to review land transport funding.

Brown believed that the funding review now also needed to incorporate how that funding is then spent.

Waka Kotahi has been approached for comment.