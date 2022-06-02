Cape Foulwind residents lodge appeal against controversial sand mine

A view point of the proposed mine site at Okari near Cape Foulwind.

The noise from a planned sand mine on the West Coast will not be mitigated by “existing ocean noise”, a group of nearby residents fighting the proposal say.

Westland Mineral Sands plans to operate a mineral sand mine for 'rare earth' elements including titanium on its own property at Okari Rd near Cape Foulwind, about 27 kilometres southwest of Westport.

The company was last month granted full consent by a joint hearing of the West Coast Regional Council and Buller District Council hearing panel.

That decision has now been appealed to the Environment Court by Cape Foulwind residents Timothy Lang, Christine Lang, Suzanne Keppel, Terrance Gane, Lorree Wilson, Geoffrey Nicholson and Wallace Diack Trustees Ltd.

West Coast Regional Council A map of the proposed mine site at Okari with opposing landowners marked in red. Overall 109 submission in opposition were received, with 75 in support and 2 neutral.

They say Westland Mineral Sands provided inadequate information to the consent hearing on the noise effects on each of the appellants' properties, and inappropriately relied on mitigation offered by “existing ocean noise” from the Tasman Sea.

“The adverse noise effects on the appellants are more than minor after 6pm on Saturdays and at all hours on all Sundays and public holidays,” the appeal says.

They also note the stated benefits of the allowed mining equipment operating hours from 8am to 10pm, seven days a week, “are disproportionately low” compared to the adverse effects on Okari Rd properties, particularly during the weekends and public holidays.

The 15-day appeal period ended on Wednesday.