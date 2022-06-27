Staffing pressures at Ashburton’s EA Networks Centre a national issue

A resurgence of Covid cases and the winter cold season is affecting staff availability “causing sporadic shortening of hours” at Ashburton's EA Networks Centre.

Ashburton’s recreation centre was forced to temporarily reduce its hours due to a lack of staff – a problem being faced by centres across the country.

Community services manager Steve Fabish said a resurgence of Covid cases and winter cold season had affected staff availability at EA Networks Centre, “causing sporadic shortening of hours”.

The centre was also under pressure for staff recruitment in a tight labour market, he said.

“The team are juggling balls by the day to actually keep the facility open.

“We are having some late starts or some early finishes, but it’s at the very end of doing a lot of work to keep that place going.”

Staff were taking an innovative approach to staff recruitment to open up potential markets for staff in a labour market that Fabish said had been affected by the lack of migrant workers.

“We are experiencing a number of situations of low interest in roles as well as a highly competitive market, applicants are finding other opportunities often before the completion of advertising of a role.”

Fabish said industry representatives were working with the Government on the workforce issues.

“It’s not just Ashburton, its recreation centres right throughout New Zealand.

“They are all struggling. They are all having to do early closures and late starts because of that very reason.”

Councillor Dianne Rawlinson asked if Ashburton College remained a good source of youth for employment or if there was a big demand across the district affecting their availability.

Fabish said the centre had a pool of college students, but they were unavailable during school hours.

Earlier this year, the council moved to reduce unnecessary operating costs by reducing hours at the pools in April and then adjusting the gym hours in May.

Chief executive Hamish Riach said the changes were to reflect usage patterns, so the facility could run as cost-effectively as possible.