Record number of consents in Ashburton and no let-up in sight

The number of dwelling consents in the Ashburton District for the current financial year is now over 280, eclipsing the 229 last year that was one of the highest on record.

The building boom continues in the Ashburton District and shows no signs of slowing down a council manager says.

Ashburton District Council building services manager Michael Wong said consents for new builds continued to roll in and he did not think it was going to stop any time soon.

“It just hasn’t slowed down,” he said.

“Just [last Friday] we had 14 consents come in and seven of those were large houses.”

In his report to council, Wong said that supply chain issues, inflation, and increasing mortgage rates had not slowed consents coming in.

With the number of subdivisions proposed for the district, he suggested there appears to be no end in sight of the current building boom.

The number of dwelling consents for the last financial year, 229, was one of the highest on record, but this year has smashed that figure already passing 270 – “and that’s not counting last week”.

The value of consents for the last financial year, $212.7 million, had been the highest on record, but that figure had already been surpassed at the end of May, with $223.4m of work being received.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Valocity head of valuations James Wilson provides his assessment of the housing market. (First published April 29, 2022)

Wong believed the consents would keep coming and forecast a flood of consent applications in October as people look to get in before the new insulation rules come into effect.

“We expect a whole lot of consents prior to that because people won’t want to spend an extra $25,000 upping the insulation in their homes.”

The update to the Building Code will double the roof insulation requirements and boost window insulation rules for houses consented after November 1, but the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is consulting on whether to delay the new insulation rules by six months.

Wong said in his report that there were conflicting opinions between larger group home builders and the actual suppliers, but the impacts for the council would be more compliance checking during the processing of the consents.