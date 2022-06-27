Buller Hospital rebuild named Te Rau Kawakawa

An aerial view of the newly named Te Rau Kawakawa Buller Health facility, under construction.

The replacement for the current Buller Hospital has officially been retitled after the West Coast District Health Board (DHB) approved the gift of a name from local iwi.

The new Buller health facility will be formally known as Te Rau Kawakawa.

A late addition to the agenda for the board’s final meeting on Thursday sought formal approval for the name, which it said was consistent with the use of a plant name used in the rebuilt Greymmouth Hospital, Te Nikau.

Iwi representative on the DHB, Francois Tumahai said the process to arrive at the new Buller health name was similar to that used for Te Nikau.

He noted the close alignment of kawakawa in traditional use and notably only found at one West Coast location, at Arahura.

Board member Edie Moke said the choice was appropriate.

“It was a pleasure to read the whakapapa of the name... it's a very fitting name.”

A report by Hauora Maori acting general manager Kylie Parkin said the leaf of the kawakawa had therapeutic and medicinal properties, which for centuries had been used either by drinking, inhaling, or as a balm for rashes or skin allergies and many other ailments.

“In traditional Māori medicine (rongoā) kawakawa is used to treat a wide variety of ailments. It is considered to be one of the most potent medicinal herbs in rongoā.

“Kawakawa is also a type of pounamu, which is known for its healing purposes and only found in the Arahura awa, the sacred waters of the Ngāti Waewae people.”

The expected completion timeframe of the Westport facility remains on target despite severe weather over the past month, staff said.

Roofing was now complete and brickwork was under way. All gib needed had been procured and was currently being installed, with gib stoppers starting this week and painters to follow.

Works scheduled for next month included continued gib installation, final window installation, completion of brickwork, tunnel strengthening and commencement of hard fill to the car park.