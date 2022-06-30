Waimakariri mayor seeks second term

Incumbent Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon wants another shot at the role.

He confirmed this week he intends standing for the role again in the October local body elections.

Gordon said there were many issues to focus on over the coming years, including the ongoing impact of Covid-19, managing development and growth in Waimakariri, the Government’s reform programme, especially Three Waters, and managing climate change and its effects on the Waimakariri district.

‘‘This requires steady, knowledgeable leadership, and experienced council management to ensure the best outcomes for our community,’’ he said.

Royal New Zealand Airforce/Supplied Gordon inspects damage to bridges and Lees Valley Rd from flooding in late May 2021.

Gordon said he enjoyed working closely with the local Waimakariri community, representing it, and being an advocate for its views at local, regional and national level, and would continue to be a strong advocate, along with the council, for after-hours care at the Rangiora Health Hub, and the reopening and retention of services at Oxford Hospital.

‘‘Access to quality healthcare is important to our communities.”

A vibrant business community was also key in a growing district such as Waimakariri, he said.

supplied Gordon is welcomed to the mayor's seat in 2019 by Waimakariri District Council chief executive Jim Palmer.

‘‘The council, together with its economic development agency Enterprise North Canterbury (ENC), continues to be a strong advocate for attracting and retaining business.”

Gordon said he would continue to focus on delivering the objectives of the Waimakariri District Council's long-term plan, creating a balance between prudent and realistic costs for ratepayers, and the need to continue to maintain infrastructure to provide the best services to grow the district.

‘‘The community is at the centre of everything we do at the council.”