Ashburton’s ‘realistic' annual plan budget adopted

The Ashburton District Council adopted its 2022-23 annual plan, and its 9.4% average rates increase, on Wednesday.

The adoption of one of the Ashburton District’s biggest rate increases in over a decade is a “realistic budget”.

The near 10% average rates increase was approved by the Ashburton District Council on Wednesday when it adopted its 2022-23 annual plan.

“We have done a very realistic budget,” councillor John Falloon said.

“It will be interesting to see where other territorial authorities are in 15 months’ time when they report on their actual results to the end of June 2023 and where we will be because I don’t think we will have to dip into reserves or anything like that to get through because we have done a realistic budget.”

READ MORE:

* Ashburton rate rise: Breaking down the 9.4 per cent average

* Ashburton residents could see average rates hike of almost 10pc in council's 'no-frills' budget

* Budget Buster: Beware of inflation, the sneaky thief that steals away your savings



Mayor Neil Brown highlighted that the external pressures from inflation, Covid-19, and supply chain issues were “not our friend in this year’s budget”.

“It is going to be an interesting year ahead," Brown said

.“This is our best estimate and I think it is a pretty accurate estimate.

“We will be doing everything we can to stick to it and deliver the work programme.”

STUFF How are council rates calculated?

Deputy mayor Liz McMillan said the council had left no stone unturned during the process.

“The 9.4% seems very high but we have put the work in. We have looked at everything,” she said.

Behind the 9.4% average rise is inflation factored in at 5%, flood recovery, new drinking water regulation compliance and the completion of the new library and civic centre.

Any projects carried over from the 2021-22 financial year will go before the council in a report for deliberation over the future of those projects.