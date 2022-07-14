Statutory manager for North Canterbury school

North Loburn School is a small rural school located near Rangiora in North Canterbury. (File photo)

The Ministry of Education has stepped in to resolve an employment dispute at a North Canterbury school.

A limited statutory manager (LSM) has been appointed for North Loburn School, based north of Rangiora, after an approach to the ministry from the board of trustees and principal Peter Richmond.

While the ministry would not elaborate on why the LSM had been appointed, its hautu (leader) Te Tai Runga (south), Nancy Bell, said these appointments were normally “a last resort”.

“By far the majority of schools operate successfully, but a small number develop areas of concern that they cannot resolve without outside help.

“We always work with schools to support them to resolve problems themselves, and only intervene as a last resort.

“Where we do step in, an intervention aims to bring expertise and a fresh perspective.”

The ministry has appointed Terri Johnstone, from Catalyst For Change.

Bell said Johnstone was experienced in leadership and governance and was supporting the board and the principal with communication and employment.

The board continued to be responsible for other matters such as property, the curriculum, health and safety and financial.

North Loburn School Students A documentary about saying no to plastic straws. (First published December 2017)

“The aim of any intervention is always to return the school to full self-management as soon as the recommendations of the intervention have been met,” Bell said.

“We monitor all school interventions closely as we will be doing with North Loburn School.”

Johnstone said she was unable to comment as her appointment related to an employment matter.

Minutes from a board of trustees meeting on March 15 confirm the appointment of an acting deputy principal.

The meeting also confirmed the process for appointing a new deputy principal.

No further board minutes are available.

Richmond was contacted for comment, but no response was received before deadline.