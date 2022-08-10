Erosion havoc caused by another flood in South Westland

Looking upstream along the damaged stopbank on the Wanganui River, near Evans Creek.

A repaired stopbank near Harihari that washed away during the February storm has again been severely damaged to the tune of an estimated $120,000.

The stopbank, on the true right (north) bank of the Wanganui River near Evans Creek, was extensively rebuilt after the big February storm. This affected the entire West Coast, causing flooding in both Westport and South Westland.

A significant chunk of land was washed away from two adjoining dairy farms in February.

A report to the West Coast Regional Council meeting on Tuesday says a section of the stopbank at the same location was severely damaged in another flood in the early hours of July 19.

“This left council's downstream assets in the Wanganui Rating District vulnerable to erosion in future weather events if left unrepaired,” staff said.

“Loss of additional farmland is also a risk. The section of bank that is still intact will also be subject to erosion without rock armouring.”

Council engineering staff, together with a consultant river engineer and the council's new infrastructure project manager had since visited the site.

“The initial estimate of costs to reinstate the stopbank and add rock armouring is approximately $120,000.”

Council engineer James Bell said the same area that was affected in February had been damaged again.

The stopbank had failed where it lacked fully lined rock protection, he said.

West Coast Regional Council An aerial view of the damaged stopbank on the true right (north) bank of the Wanganui River following the July flood.

An on-site meeting was planned on Thursday between council staff, councillors and rating district members.

Meanwhile, council staff had also inspected both sides of the current Waiho (Waiau) River protection works, including a section between Canavans Knob and Rata Knoll, which provides protection for an old rubbish dump.

Long-time Waiho Flat farmer Richard Molloy recently pointed out where the bank was beginning to give way following bad weather in the past few months.

Bell said the latest inspection of the Waiho was simply to familiarise the council's new infrastructure programme manager with the current rating district assets on both sides of the river.

They had also met with some landowners affected by ongoing incursions by the Waiho, into prime dairy land beyond the end of the current Milton stopbank.