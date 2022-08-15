Nominations flood in for North Canterbury elections

Marie Black is unopposed for the Hurunui mayoralty this year.

Nominations have flooded in for North Canterbury’s local government elections.

While there has been a shortage of candidates nationwide, a last minute rush kept electoral officers busy in Kaikōura, Hurunui and Waimakariri.

In Kaikōura, first-term mayor Craig Mackle is facing a challenge from two mayoral hopefuls: Kevin Heays and Ted Howard.

Hurunui mayor Marie Black has been re-elected unopposed, while her Waimakariri counterpart, Dan Gordon, has a challenger: Miles Stapylton-Smith, of Rangiora.

Heays served two terms as Kaikōura mayor from 2004 to 2010 and has had a varied working life.

He was a school teacher for 20 years, a publican and has worked for the last 10 years for Environment Canterbury as the Kaikōura water zone lead.

He is also a marriage celebrant.

“All my working life has been working with people in one form or another and that’s a bit of an asset.”

Heays said he would bring leadership and experience, which the council needed in changing times.

‘‘When I was mayor this place was honking, but then like the rest of the country Covid has set things back.

“So my mission is to get Kaikōura back to being the place where everyone comes to visit.”

A one-term councillor, Howard said Kaikōura needed a change of thinking to navigate the uncertain future.

“I think Craig has done a good job, but we are very different people and I bring a different set of skills.”

Supplied Craig Mackle is running again for Kaikōura mayor.

Howard was diagnosed with a terminal illness 12 years ago and survived, which gave him a fresh perspective on life and helped him build resilience.

“I had to face my own mortality and it was definitely not in my life plan.”

Howard had always had an interest in complex systems and how a society could put in place the social, economic and political systems to allow people to live a longer life.

That thinking meant he was prepared for the 2016 earthquake, he said.

“But it beame clear to me that preparing myself was not enough – we need community preparation.

“My aim is to progress that thinking as best I can, and with my limited abilities, to help Kaikōura to be more resilient.”

Mackle said he had been impressed with how well the councillors had worked well together as a team over the last three years.

He praised council staff for their hard work, including the successful application for $7.8 million funding from Kāinga Ora’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund.

“It’s all about having the right team and being able to get through the work that they do quickly is amazing.”

Opening the new Kaikōura Aquatic Centre was one of his highlights of the last three years.

Now Mackle had his sights set on creating a new hockey turf, developing a road at Ocean Ridge and building elderly housing in the proposed Vicarage Views development.

RNZ RNZ’s podcast The Detail: Local body boredom - why every council election is a fizzer. (First published August 2018)

There are 14 nominations for seven vacancies on the council.

Black said the interest in this year’s local government elections in Hurunui was ‘‘wonderful’’.

“It’s wonderful to have such interest, particularly in the South Ward (around Amberley).”

She said she was delighted to have the opportunity to lead the district for second term.

“I think it’s sound recognition of the work we’ve done on behalf of residents to date.

“I’m looking forward to forming a new council, and taking on some of the challenges which are facing us.”

Deputy electoral officer Naomi Woodham said nominations had been “a slow trickle” until a late rush in the last few days, before nominations closed at 12pm on Friday.

“It just went a little bit nuts. It’s the busiest I’ve ever seen it.”

Woodham said one nomination was confirmed only 30 seconds before noon, after a nominee was found to be not on the electoral roll, and had to enrol quickly online.

The South Ward is leading the way with a whopping 10 nominations, and elections will be required in the East Ward and for the Cheviot Licensing Trust.

The West Ward and the Hanmer Springs Community Board have enough nominations to fill their vacancies without an election.

Four sitting councillors, Nicky Anderson, Mary Holloway, Geoff Shier and Michael Ward have not sought re-election, so there will be at least four new faces around the council table.

“I think we’ve had an exceptional team this term and I look forward to the next term,” Black said.

“We’ve had some retirements from councillors that have given two terms service and they will be missed, but it will be good to have some fresh voices.”

Supplied Dan Gordon is vying to retain the Waimakariri mayoralty.

A last minute rush saw 25 nominations received before Friday’s 12pm deadline for the Waimakariri district’s local government elections.

Elections will be held for all positions across the district, including mayor.

In all, 80 candidates will compete for 35 available positions, including mayor, 10 councillors and 24 spots across four community boards.

Deputy electoral officer Sarah Nichols said she was pleased to see a high level of interest from candidates.

“It’s been great to see the increased interest from locals who are passionate about Waimakariri and want to serve their communities in this upcoming term.”

Gordon said seeing so many candidates standing was good for democracy.

Voting documents will be posted from September 16, with special voting available.

Election Day is on Saturday, October 8, with voting closing at 12pm.

Kaikōura District Council nominations:

Mayor: Kevin Heays, Ted Howard, Craig Mackle. (Election required)

Council (7 vacancies, elected at large):- Dave Anderson, Tony Blunt, Lisa Bond, John Booker, John Diver, Donna Goodman, Vicki Gulleford, Kevin Heays, Amelia Hollman, Ted Howard, Julie Howden, Marion McChesney, Neil Pablecheque, Robby Roche.

Hurunui District Council nominations:

Mayor: Marie Black. (Elected unopposed)

West Ward (4 vacancies): Karen Armstrong, Ross Barnes, Tom Davies, David Hislop. (No election required)

East Ward (2 vacancies): Vincent Daly, Dean Eades, Gail Grant, Fiona Harris. (Election required)

South Ward (4 vacancies): Robbie Bruerton, Ken Chaney, Sharon Earl, Stewart Henry, Garry Jackson, Jonathan Kruse, Sharon Macarthy, Nic McPherson, Vanessa McPherson, Pauline White. (Election required)

Hanmer Springs Community Board (5 vacancies): Mary Holloway, Chris Hughey, Michael Malthus, Alice Stielow, Richard Tapper. (No election required.)

Cheviot Licensing Trust (6 vacancies): Stephen Coleman, Murray Crampton, Geoff Denton, Sue Harrison, Glen McNabb, Kait Murray, Kate Nicol, Kate Sims. (Election required)

Environment Canterbury North Canterbury/Ōpukepuke Regional Constituency: (2 vacancies) - Grant Edge, Shaun Lissington, Claire McKay, Rachel Vaughan. (Election required)

Waimakariri District Council:

Mayor: Dan Gordon, Miles Stapylton-Smith. (Election required)

Rangiora-Ashley Ward (4 vacancies): Joan Ward, Padi Nistala, Steve Wilkinson, Paul Williams, Robbie Brine, Gordon Malcolm, David Harnett, Jason Goldsworthy, wayne Linton, Stephanie Waterfield, Sam Fisher. (Election required)

Kaiapoi-Woodend Ward (4 vacancies): Philip Redmond, Brent Cairns, Neville Atkinson, Stephen Bell, Al Blackie, Sandra Stewart, Joel McLachlan, Tim Bartle, Shona Powell, Natalie Leary, Russell Keetley, Vicki Payne, Phil Shaw. (Election required)

Oxford-Ohoka Ward (3 vacancies): Tim Fulton, Niki Mealings, Colin Wightman, Thomas Robson, Cole Gillman. (Election required)

Oxford-Ohoka Community Board:

Ohoka-Swannanoa Subdivision (3 vacancies): Sarah Barkle, Jarrad Allen, Ray Harpue, Michelle Wilson, Julie Tapp. (Election required)

Oxford Subdivision (3 vacancies): Thomas Robson, Tim Fulton, Pete Merrifield, Mark Brown. (Election required)

Rangiora-Ashley Community Board:

Rangiora Subdivision (6 vacancies): Steve Wilkinson, Jim Gerard, Grant Harris, Murray Clarke, Burce McLaren, Liz McClure, Paul Williams, Robbie Brine, Jason Golsworthy, onique Fleming, Morris Harris, Kelly Bisset, Eve Mullins. (Election required)

Ashley Subdivision (2 vacancies): Kirstyn Barnett, Duncan Lundy, Ivan Campbell, Guy Porter. (Election required)

Kaiapoi-Tuahiwi Community Board (5 vacancies): Shayne Dear, Jackie Watson, Aaron Lovelace, Tracey Blair, Al Blackie, Hannelle van der Linde, Sandra Stewart, Tim Bartle, Natalie Leary, Russell Keetley, John Lee, Janet Morrison, George Smith. (Election required)

Woodend-Sefton Community Board (5 vacancies): Shona Powell, Rhonda Mather, Steven McMillan, Andrew Thompson, Mark Paterson, Rachel Clark, Vicki Payne, Ian Fong, Mathew Potter, Liam Quinn. (Election required)