Auckland councillors divided over plan to slash transport emissions by 2030

To achieve the targets set out in the Auckland Council Transport Emissions Reduction Pathway (TERP) the share of all trips made by public transport, cycling and walking will need to increase from 17% to 62% by 2030. (File photo)

Auckland councillors will vote on Thursday on a new plan to slash transport emissions by 64% by 2030.

But is the Auckland Council’s Transport Emissions Reduction Pathway (TERP) even realistic, and can Aucklanders be encouraged to make the necessary changes to their lives to meet the targets?

To achieve the target the share of all trips made by public transport, cycling and walking will need to increase from 17% to 62% by 2030. The amount of kilometres travelled by vehicles will need to be halved in the same period.

Under the TERP the council also wants to see a major increase in the use of electric vehicles. Public transport use would also need to rise nine-fold to meet the goal.

READ MORE:

* Auckland mayoralty: Candidates split on transport emissions cut plan

* Climate change: Aucklanders need to halve their driving to reach emissions goal

* Public willing to pay extra $57m Auckland Council rate to tackle climate change

* Auckland's progress on climate change 'insufficient', big changes needed – report



Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Daniel Newman criticised the policy framework and said it was impracticable and unachievable.

“This is ideologically driven and totally unworkable,” he said. “It’s Alice in Wonderland stuff.

“Only the most puritanical believers would think this nonsense is even achievable. It’s a blueprint for making Aucklanders lives unbearable.”

Newman said Auckland councillors should be concerned that it hadn’t been costed and they wouldn’t know what the real ramifications were from implementing it until further down the track.

But he said it would impact the council’s future budgets.

“The pathway fails to articulate a price-tag or the trade-offs for the goals and assumptions set out. I won’t vote for something where the costs and trade-offs are unknown.”

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Jeltsje Keizer said her family sold their car 'the week after we got out of lockdown" in 2020 and haven't looked backed since.

But Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the pathway, which had been developed by Auckland Council and Auckland Transport (AT), was crucial to achieving the city’s climate change commitments.

On Monday he admitted it hadn’t been costed, but he said it could be funded through diverting spending from future roading projects and from council and Government climate change funding.

“In Auckland, the biggest single source of carbon pollution is our transport system, which accounts for more than 40% of our region’s overall emissions,” Goff said.

“In a city where people once used to rely more on public transport, urban sprawl and motorway development from the 1960s has locked in car dependency and resulted in Aucklanders driving much more than in many comparable cities overseas.”

Alden Williams/Stuff Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says transport emissions remains the biggest single source of carbon pollution in the city.

Goff admitted more funding from the Government would be needed to meet the targets in the Transport Emissions Reduction Pathway (TERP).

But he said it would be better to spend the money on improved public transport than motorway projects that wouldn't solve the city’s congestion problems.

He said achieving the goals in the new plan were vital if Auckland wanted to meet its climate change commitments, but the council couldn't do it alone.

“The pathway lays out what is required. Now it is up to all of us to play our part.”

Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Angela Dalton agreed with Goff.

She said it could be funded by reprioritising existing funding from the Regional Land Transport Plan, ATAP, the council’s long-term plan and money from Waka Kotahi.

“This is a transformational eight-year shift not simply an annual plan decision. If we were to vote against every transformational strategy put before us that isn’t funded we would be a rudderless ship with no direction to guide future decision-making on investment.”