Mayoral candidates offer different futures for Nelson

The first contest of ideas in Nelson’s 2022 local election has concluded with five mayoral hopefuls participating in a Q&A session focused on the city’s hospitality sector.

Matt Lawrey, Kerry Neal, Rohan O’Neill-Stevens, Tim Skinner and Nick Smith were hosted by Nelson Hospitality Association president Ian Williams at the Vic Public House where they presented themselves and their views for Nelson to a small crowd of business owners.

City centre parking, the promotion of the hospitality sector, safety, and the culture in the council chamber were all topics of questioning for the would-be mayors who voiced differing paths on how to best govern Nelson.

The council culture particularly struck a chord with Murray Cameron, who is himself running for a position on council in the Central Ward as a Nelson Citizens Alliance-endorsed candidate.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks about local government reform during a visit to Nelson. (Video first published in June 2021)

“I saw it happen before my eyes,” he said, describing when Nelson City Council’s mayor Rachel Reese and chief executive Pat Dougherty left as Tasman mayor Tim King began to speak at Monday’s meeting of Parliament’s finance and expenditure committee which was hearing submissions on the government’s Three Waters reform.

Reese and Dougherty have been supportive of the need for change in the country’s three waters management which contrasts with the view of many Nelsonians.

Eighty-seven per cent of submitters to council’s submission to the Water Services Entities Bill were against the reforms.

“That’s what’s been going on in this council, the arrogance of these people and they’re sitting up here tonight! What the hell have you done, man, for the culture?” Cameron demanded of Lawrey, a three-term councillor.

“You’ve crapped on about nothing!”

“I’m asking for questions not attacks,” Williams interrupted in an attempt to lower tensions.

Lawrey countered and said that he hasn’t held much sway over council culture as a councillor.

“You actually have to have some power to have that kind of influence.”

O’Neill-Stevens, a one-term councillor who Cameron also addressed, acknowledged that he could have done more.

“I take a mea culpa myself. When you’re in that environment, and when that culture is established, you will slip up,” he said before agreeing with Lawrey that “bolder leadership” was needed to encourage better culture in the council chamber.

The two councillors also agreed that a new direction was needed from council in the future.

“We have to be more prepared to take chances,” Lawrey said. “Sometimes you’ve got to accept that you’ll get things wrong but if you don’t try new things, nothing will change.”

Both candidates mentioned inner-city living as ways to both rejuvenate the city centre and to increase the safety and reputability of the city.

“We’ve got to become a city that actually lives at night and isn’t just a place you drive into and drive out of; you have more people in town, you get more activity,” Lawrey said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Inner-city living will both rejuvenate the city centre and to increase the safety and reputability of the city, councillors Lawrey and O’Neill-Stevens said.

O’Neill-Stevens lives in the city centre and said that he has helped to break up altercations he’s seen at bars across the road from his home, showing how a more populated city centre can reduce unwanted incidents.

“The more people we have living in town, the better that level of passive surveillance is.”

Skinner, who has also sat on council for three terms, believes that council has lost its way and no longer exercises due diligence in matters of public consultation and financial prudence.

He used the recent rates increases and the $46 million new library as an example of poor financial management.

“There are real costs of running a council, but again and again we haven’t had our priorities right,” he said.

“I think what we lack around the council table is that business experience.”

As mayor, Skinner said he would endeavour to do greater public consultation so that council funds were put to better use.

Smith’s perspective on Nelson City Council is that the organisation is fundamentally “broken” and needs pragmatic and effective leadership.

“This ain’t working,” he said. “If we continue with the plans the council has had, you’ll continue to see a decline in the retail and hospitality sector in the central city.”

Supplied The toilets at Queens Gardens.

He used the example of council consultancy fees on the Queens Garden toilets as proof of the council’s mismanagement and said his governance and private sector experience would deliver fiscal responsibility.

“Over $350,000 on two toilets? And pretend you’ve got value for money for your ratepayer? It’s a disgrace.”

Neal expressed concern about Nelson losing business to Tasman and wants to see greater engagement with the business community.

“We have a major problem with competition with Richmond,” he said. “To further the interest in your industry [hospitality], we need to get the people back.”

To encourage drivers to come into Nelson, Neal proposed an added level to the city’s carparks and re-exploring the idea of the Southern Link motorway, suggesting that the Link could partly be a flyover to bypass Victory.

“The community there needs to be taken into account, of course,” he said.

The two other mayoral candidates, Richard Osmaston and John Wakelin, weren’t in attendance.